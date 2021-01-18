EUR/USD: Poised to reach the 55-DMA at 1.2050 – Commerzbank

The euro continues to drop lower and the EUR/USD pair is set to test the 55-day moving average but Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the dip to extend towards the September high of 1.2014.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD remains under pressure near term and is poised to encounter the 55-day ma at 1.2050, we look for losses to extend to 1.2014 the September high and even the 1.1969 2020-2021 uptrend, which will ideally hold. Intraday rallies should struggle around 1.2160.”
“Assuming that the uptrend (1.1969) and 23.6% retracement of the move up since March 2020 (1.1945) holds; medium-term the market continues to track higher whilst targeting the 1.2556 2018 high and 1.2624, the 200-month moving average, which remains our longer-term target.”
“Loss of 1.1645 will imply a deeper sell-off to the 1.1612/02 support, this is the 38.2% retracement and the September and November lows.”
