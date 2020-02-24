EUR/USD has been paring back its gains amid coronavirus fears. Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.
Key quotes
“While momentum on the four-hour chart turned positive, euro/dollar has failed to recapture the 50 Simple Moving Average. It trades below the 100 and 200 ones.”
“More importantly, the Relative Strength Index is back above 50 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for more falls.”
“Support awaits at 1.0820. The 2020 low of 1.0777 – also the lower bound of that 34-month old gap – is the next level to watch.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
