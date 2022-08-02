- The shared currency struggled near 1.0300 and tumbled below 1.0200 before regaining the price level.
- Risk aversion keeps traders’ flows into safe-haven peers, like the greenback.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failure to hold above 1.0200, the EUR/USD could dive towards 1.0100; otherwise, a rally to 1.0300 is on the cards.
The common currency remains heavy and falls on Tuesday, as risk-aversion dominates traders’ mood. Geopolitical tensions are arising from the visit of US House’s Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, as news flows emerging from China condemned the visit. Besides that, Fed speaking commentary, saying that the US central bank is “nowhere near” to be done fighting inflation, keeps investors uneasy.
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0200, after hitting a daily high at 1.0293, but flows to safety, augmented demand for the greenback.
EUR/USD creeps lower on haven flows
Newswires from China signaling increasing military drills around Taiwan would likely keep the sentiment sour. Aside from this, US labor market data, namely JOLTs Job Openings for June, rose to 10.7 million, less than 11 million estimated by the streets. That suggests the labor market is easing amid growing economic pressures.
Fed speakers have begun to cross wires led by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, saying that the Fed is “nowhere near” done in fighting inflation and added that “it would be premature to unwind all of that (Fed tightening) and say the job is done.”
Late, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that going 50 bps “is a reasonable assessment, but 75 bps could also be okay.”
Whereas in the Eurozone, Spain reported data, with the July Consumer Confidence slowing to 55.5, less than estimates at 60.1, and lower than June’s 65.8. Though data was mainly ignored, the euro is feeling the pain from falling German bunds yields, with the 10-year bund rate down from 0.885% to 0.820%, higher than its daily low at 0.678%.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of peers, rises 0.05% and sits at 105.882, underpinned by haven flows, as geopolitical tensions uprise, weighing on the Loonie.
What to watch
The EU economic docket will feature Germany’s Trade Balance and a tranche of S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs from Eurozone countries and the bloc. That, alongside EU, France, and Italy’s Retail Sales, would be some data to digest for EUR/USD traders.
On the US front, further Fed speakers will shed light on the future of further Fed tightening. On Wednesday, the docket will unveil S&P Global PMIs, ISM Non-Mfg. PMIs, and Factory Orders for June.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD is downward biased, even though it bounced off YTD lows, reached on July 14. Nevertheless, EUR/USD buyers could not crack above the 1.0300 mark, exposing the pair to selling pressure. Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be the 20-day EMA at 1.0157. Once cleared, it would open the door for a dive towards 1.0100. Otherwise, if the EUR/USD breaks above 1.0300, it could send the pair towards the 50-day EMA at 1.0405.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressuring a critical Fibonacci support at 0.6910
The AUD/USD pair bounced modestly from an intraday low of 0.6911, sharply down on Tuesday amid a conservative RBA and lingering geopolitical tensions weighing on investors’ mood.
EURUSD trades below 1.0200 with increased bearish potential
EUR/USD trades near a recent low at 1.0170, as fears dominate the scene. Wall Street's main indexes struggle to post gains following US Speaker Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan, spurring tensions between China and the US.
Gold bulls eye $1,800, but Taiwan is the wild card
The gold price is dipping below $1,770 in the midday US session from $1,788.12 the high that was scored in the New York open. XAU/USD is down some 0.18% on the day currently as it moves in on the lows of the day at $1,767.76.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wall Street's bait and switch
The crypto market shows weakness. Although many traders are witnessing confluences to place a short entry, this thesis remains neutral/bullish until higher liquidity levels are breached, or stronger sell signals manifest.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!