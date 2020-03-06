EUR/USD path of least resistance remains up, 1.1287 in sight – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been riding higher amid lower US yields, as investors fear the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Where next?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar faces mild resistance around 1.1235, which is the convergence of the previous daily high, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 5-1h, and more.

However, a significant cap awaits only at 1.1287, where the potent Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2 and the pivotal Fibonacci 161.8% one-month.

Support awaits at 1.1216, which is the confluence of the previous 4h-low and the PP one-week R2. This cushion is stronger than the immediate resistance line.

Further down, additional support is at 1.1165, which is a juncture of lines including the PP one-month R1, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the BB 4h-Lower.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

