EUR/USD path of least resistance remains up, 1.1287 in sight – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been riding higher amid lower US yields, as investors fear the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Where next?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar faces mild resistance around 1.1235, which is the convergence of the previous daily high, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 5-1h, and more.
However, a significant cap awaits only at 1.1287, where the potent Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2 and the pivotal Fibonacci 161.8% one-month.
Support awaits at 1.1216, which is the confluence of the previous 4h-low and the PP one-week R2. This cushion is stronger than the immediate resistance line.
Further down, additional support is at 1.1165, which is a juncture of lines including the PP one-month R1, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the BB 4h-Lower.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1250 as US yields tumble amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1250, the highest since August 2019 as the US dollar falls alongside yields as investors flock to bonds and sell stocks. Coronavirus continues spreading and weighs on sentiment. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground around 1.2950 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding its gains as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
FX Today: Risk-off continues on coronavirus pandemic fears, US NFP eyed
Forex today in Asia fails to repeat the pre-NFP trading lull as coronavirus (COVID-19) carnage continues to weigh on risks. Wall Street jumped back into the sea of red and so does the Asian stocks by the press time.
Gold: On the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel
Gold prices stay inside the weekly rising trend channel while taking rounds to 1,673 ahead of the European session on Friday. Also favoring the buyers is the bullion’s sustained trading above 100 and 200-bar SMAs.
