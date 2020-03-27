EUR/USD topped the 200 Simple Moving Average after previously rising above the 50 SMA as Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions, as FXStreet’s analyst notes.

“The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is flirting with the 70 mark – signaling overbought conditions while the currency pair is battling the 100 SMA and momentum remains positive.”

“Resistance awaits at 1.1085, the daily high, followed only by 1.1240, a high point last week.”

“Euro/dollar is battling 1.1050, and the next level to watch on the downside is 1.10950, which separated ranges last week. Next, 1.0890 was a swing high earlier this week and now works as support.”