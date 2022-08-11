EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0320 ahead of Eurozone second-tier data and US Michigan CSI

- EUR/USD has turned sideways around 1.0320 as DXY rebounds sharply.
- Fresh evidence of exhaustion in the US CPI is meaningful but short-lived if not find follow-ups.
- A vulnerable performance is expected from Eurozone Industrial Production data.
The EUR/USD pair is auctioning in an inventory distribution phase after a sheer downside move. The asset declined sharply after testing the monthly high of 1.0370. Failing to print a fresh monthly high due to a less-confident upside rally delighted the market participants to deploy significant offers at elevated levels. Usually, an inventory distribution phase after a vertical fall results in a continuation of downside momentum as investors bet on breaking the consolidation.
The US dollar index (DXY) displayed a confident rebound after sensing an intense buying interest while revisiting the six-week low at 104.64. The DXY has extended its gains to near 105.20 after a firmer rebound and is likely to advance further as investors are shrugging off a one-time softer US inflation show.
No doubt, the fresh evidence of exhaustion in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is indicating that good days are ahead and the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s journey towards achieving price stability is visible now despite being blurred. However, an annual US CPI figure of 8.5% is not the right time to enjoy a ball as the Fed will continue on its path of accelerating interest rates. For the record, the extent of hawkish guidance will trim abruptly.
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data. The sentiment data is expected to improve to 52.2 from the prior release of 51.5. A consecutive improvement is expected in the confidence of consumers after the data slipped to 50 for the first time in the past 20 years.
Also, the Eurozone will report the Industrial production data, which are seen lower at 0.2% and 0.8% from their prior releases on a monthly and an annual basis respectively.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0188
|Daily SMA50
|1.0346
|Daily SMA100
|1.0539
|Daily SMA200
|1.0909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0545
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
