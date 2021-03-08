EUR/USD options market continues to show bias for EUR weakness

One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, which measures the spread between call and put price, fell to -0.438 on Monday to show the strongest bias for euro weakness since Feb. 4, according to data source Reuters.
The gauge hit a high of 0.02 on Feb. 10 and has been falling ever since, indicating increased demand for put options or bearish bets used to hedge against downside risks in the underlying asset.
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.09, having dropped by 1.34% last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is off the highs, battling 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures.
Gold cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains
Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The yellow metal looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).