EUR/USD options market continues to show bias for EUR weakness

One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, which measures the spread between call and put price, fell to -0.438 on Monday to show the strongest bias for euro weakness since Feb. 4, according to data source Reuters.

The gauge hit a high of 0.02 on Feb. 10 and has been falling ever since, indicating increased demand for put options or bearish bets used to hedge against downside risks in the underlying asset.

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.09, having dropped by 1.34% last week.