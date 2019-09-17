EUR/USD: On the defensive after biggest single-day drop since July, eyes German data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. 
  • A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. 
  • The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs. 

EUR/USD fell 0.65% on Monday, the biggest single-day drop since July 1, as the weekend's attack on Saudi's oil production facilities put a haven bid under the greenback. 

Also, market chatter regarding the possibility of US tariffs on European Union's (EU) goods seemingly added to the bearish pressures around the EUR. 

On the defensive

Monday's drop poured cold water optimism generated by Thursday's bullish engulfing candle. Put simply, the immediate bullish outlook has been neutralized and a break above the descending trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 6 highs is needed to put the bulls in a commanding position. 

Focus on German ZEW 

The ZEW survey – Economic Sentiment (Sep) is expected to print at -37.00 vs -44.1 in August. Meanwhile, the ZEW survey – Current Situation (Sep) is seen printing at -15.00, having printed at -13.5 in August. 

A big beat on expectations is needed to alleviate German recession fears and lift EUR/USD to levels above the falling trendline resistance, currently at 1.1087. 

A modest bounce is unlikely to yield big gains in the EUR, while a weaker-than-expected print will likely pave the way for a retest of recent lows near 1.0927. 

The bearish pressures would further strengthen if the geopolitical tensions in the middle east escalate, leading to increased demand for Treasuries and the US Dollar. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1012, representing marginal gains on the day. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1012
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1003
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1127
Daily SMA100 1.1183
Daily SMA200 1.1259
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1084
Previous Daily Low 1.0993
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD fell 0.65% on Monday, the biggest single-day drop since Jul 1, as the weekend's attack on Saudi's oil production facilities put a haven bid under the USD. A below-forecast German data will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers

GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers

Following its pullback from 1.2507, GBP/USD has been on the sellers’ radar with the recent quotes being around 1.2430 amid initial Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair aims to revisit short-term rising trend-line.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY eases-off seven-week tops as risk-aversion creeps in

USD/JPY eases-off seven-week tops as risk-aversion creeps in

USD/JPY retreats from seven-week highs of 108.36, as risk-off returns amid poor Chinese data, US-Japan trade news and ahead of the key central banks' events this week. S&P 500 futures turn negative while Treasury yields drop over 1%. 

USD/JPY News

Gold pulls back to sub-$1,500 region in search of fresh catalysts

Gold pulls back to sub-$1,500 region in search of fresh catalysts

With fewer catalysts to rely on, Gold prices trade near $1,497 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal benefited from the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that destroyed the oil-rich nation’s 50% output.

Gold News

Waiting for the FOMC’s good oil

Waiting for the FOMC’s good oil

Drowned out in a glut of oil headlines overnight, the FOMC two-day meeting starts today in the United States. The FOMC meeting will almost certainly concentrate on the bigger economic picture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures