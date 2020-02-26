EUR/USD now targets the 1.09 level and beyond – UOB

In light of the recent price action, EUR/USD is now expected to break above the 1.09 level in the near-term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “We expected EUR to consolidate ‘within a higher trading range of 1.0820/1.0880’. EUR subsequently traded between 1.0828 and 1.0890. Upward momentum has picked up and from here, EUR could edge above the strong resistance at 1.0900. For today, the next resistance at 1.0925 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.0850 followed by 1.0830.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated on Monday (24 Feb, spot at 1.0835) that the weak phase in EUR that started in early February has ended. Our view was that EUR has moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade within a relatively broad 1.0770/1.0900 range. EUR rose to 1.0890 yesterday (25 Feb) and upward momentum is beginning to improve. For now, we continue to hold the same view but if EUR were to register a NY closing above 1.0925, it would indicate the start of a stronger rebound towards 1.0980. The prospect for such a scenario is not high for now but it would continue to increase if EUR can hold above 1.0805 within these few days.”