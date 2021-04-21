EUR/USD now faces the next hurdle at 1.2115 – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists now se EUR/USD targeting the 1.2115 level in the near-term.
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘advance further to 1.2065’ yesterday but we were of the view that the ‘the next resistance at 1.2115 is unlikely to come into the picture’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.2079 before dropping quickly to end the day unchanged at 1.2033. Upward momentum has waned considerably and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, EUR is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 1.2010 and 1.2065.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We continue to hold the same view from yesterday (20 Apr, spot at 1.2035). As highlighted, the positive phase in EUR that started 2 weeks ago received a boost in momentum and the next level to focus on is at 1.2115. EUR subsequently rose to 1.2079 before easing off. The positive phase in EUR is deemed intact as long as it does not move below 1.1965 (no change in ‘strong support’ level). Meanwhile, shorter-term conditions are overbought and this could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
