EUR/USD: NFP to determine if bulls keeps the control

EUR/USD has retreated after Trump's TikTok move, posting -0.30% losses on the day to 1.1842. Today, Sino-American relations, fiscal stimulus talks and, more importantly, Non-Farm Payrolls stand out. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, said that the US jobs figures will determine if bulls are still in control.
Key quotes
“Negative Non-Farm Payrolls? That could turn to make the recent slide short-lived – like TikTok's videos. President Donald Trump hit ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the popular social network with an executive order that will likely hasten its firesale to Microsoft.”
“While TikTok has been in the spotlight for several weeks, the more surprising move came against WeChat – lesser-known in the West, but one of China's largest platforms – considered in some circles as more robust than Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. Shares in Asia and S&P 500 futures dropped, boosting the safe-haven dollar.”
“On the other hand, the greenback's gains remain limited amid stalled talks between Republicans and Democrats over the next relief package. Steven Mnuchin, America's Treasury Secretary, said that there has been some progress on several topics but no advances on others. The stalemate in talks is weighing on the dollar as it implies a weaker economy.”
“The tie-breaker is July's all-important NFP report. Expectations have been cooling down throughout the week. The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 1.5 million jobs and a small decrease in the double-digit unemployment rate. However, real estimates range from a loss of jobs to an even greater one.”
“COVID-19 cases are rising also in the old continent, with over 1,000 daily cases in Germany, France, and Spain. Nevertheless, the old continent's better situation provides an advantage for the euro. German industrial output beat estimates with a bounce of 8.9% in June, also supporting the common currency.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold hovers around $2,050 ahead of US jobs report
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading closer to $2,050 after hitting a new all-time high of $2,075 earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls, which could go either way.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.