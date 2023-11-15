EUR/USD: Next on the upside emerges 1.0945 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: Last Friday (10 Nov, spot at 1.0665), we highlighted that the outlook for EUR is neutral, and we expected it to trade sideways in a range of 1.0580/1.0750. The manner in which EUR jumped above 1.0750 yesterday and accelerated to 1.0887 clearly indicates that it has moved out of the sideways trading range. While the outsized 1.70% rise appears to be overstretched, further EUR strength appears likely. The level to monitor is 1.0945. Overall, only a breach of the ‘strong support’ (level is currently at 1.0770) would indicate that EUR is not strengthening further. The ‘strong support’ level is set to rise in the coming days.

24-hour view: After EUR rebounded from 1.0663 on Monday, we highlighted yesterday that “the rebound is likely to continue but is unlikely to breach the major resistance at 1.0750.” However, in NY trade, EUR blew past 1.0750 and rocketed to 1.0887. EUR ended the day higher by a whopping 1.70%, its largest 1-day gain in a year. Further advance is not ruled out; in view of the severely overbought conditions, the major resistance at 1.0945 is unlikely to come into view today (there is another resistance at 1.0915). Any pullback is likely to stay above 1.0810 (minor support is at 1.0845).

The continuation of the upside momentum could now push EUR/USD to the 1.0945 level in the next few weeks, note Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.