EUR/USD: Negative divergence suggests any advance may not reach 1.17200 – UOB Group

Momentum continues to suggest upside potential in Euro (EUR); negative divergence suggests any advance may not reach 1.1720. In the longer run, upward momentum is starting to build; the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Momentum continues to suggest upside potential in Euro
24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR dropped to a low of 1.1573 on Wednesday and then rebounded. Yesterday, Thursday, we highlighted the following: 'The strong rebound has led to a slight increase in upward momentum, and EUR could rebound further today and test the resistance at 1.1675. Based on the current momentum, EUR is unlikely to break clearly above this level. The next resistance at 1.1720 is not expected to come under threat.' Our view of a further rebound was correct; however, we underestimated the strength of the momentum, as EUR soared to a high of 1.1697. While momentum continues to suggest upside potential in EUR, with negative divergence forming, any further advance may not reach the major resistance at 1.1720. Note that there is another resistance level at 1.1700. To keep the momentum going, EUR must hold above 1.1645, with minor support at 1.1660."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have expected EUR to trade in a range since early this week (as annotated in the chart below). Yesterday (28 Aug, spot at 1.1640), we indicated that 'we continue to expect range-trading but now expect a narrower range of 1.1580/1.1720.' EUR subsequently rose to a high of 1.1697 and closed on a firm note at 1.1682, up by 0.39%. Short-term upward momentum is starting to build, and the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, and it would continue to increase in the coming days as long as 1.1620 (‘strong support’ level) is not breached. Looking ahead, if EUR breaks clearly above 1.1720, the probability of a break above 1.1745 will increase quickly."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 ahead of German and US inflation data
EUR/USD is holding the renewed uptick below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Later in the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and PCE inflation figures from the United States will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.3500, with eyes on US PCE data
GBP/USD stays pressured below the 1.3500 mark in European trading on Friday. Despite the latest leg down, Cable remains firmly entrenched in recent consolidation. Markets are positioning themselves, bracing for the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index inflation print.
Gold drifts lower ahead of US PCE release
The Gold price edges lower during the early European trading hours on Friday. The price retreats from near a five-week high of $3425. The upbeat US economic data, including the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, provide some support to the US Dollar and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price.
US core PCE inflation set to accelerate as Federal Reserve policy outlook stays in focus
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.3% month-over-month in July.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.