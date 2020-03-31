EUR/USD needs to hold onto support at 1.0972 to weather the dollar storm – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been on the back foot as a turbulent quarter is drawing to an end. How is the world's most popular currency pair positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar has robust support at 1.0972, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the Simp[le Moving Average 5-one-day, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Further down, the next significant cushion is at 1.0880, where the previous yearly, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 10-one-day meet up.

Resistance levels are spread out, with one hurdle awaiting at 1.1046, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the previous 4h-high, and the 100-day SMA.

Further up, 1.1091, is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the previous monthly high converge.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

