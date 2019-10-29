EUR/USD month end flows and critical events ahead send traders to the sidelines

- EUR/USD ducks away from the 200-HMA as investors take to the sidelines into month-end.
- It is a major risk event week for the pair, too much to chose from and best siding on an air of caution.
EUR/USD had been on the verge of a test to the 200-hour moving average located around 1.1120 but has run into offers ahead of the target. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1109 having travelled some 45 pips from a low of 1.1073 to a high of 1.1118. Indeed, markets are somewhat lacklustre on Tuesday, soaking up a risk-on start to the week ahead of key risk events coming up.
The major themes at this moment in time stay with geopolitical news, ranging from Brexit developments to trade deal progress. For the single unit, mind you, there is an underbelly of risk with respect to the performance of the domestic economy and what the European Central Bank has up its sleeve.
Scheduled risks events
The scheduled risks events for the single currency events are as follows:
- UK vote on holding a General Election.Eurozone CPI and 3Q GDP (31st).
- Final Eurozone PMI (4th).
- German factory orders and Eurozone (6th).
- ECB Bulletin and EC forecasts (7th).
Then, when we look to the wider calendar, there is plenty out there to rock the apple cart with respect to the US Dollar. We have the Federal Open Market Committee, as well as the US/Chinese ISM and Nonfarm Payrolls all this week. That is quite a lot for month-end, and indeed, with a schedule such as this, swing traders may be inclined to wait it out until the start of next month, although news and day traders will be glued to their seats and high volatility should be expected.
FOMC in focus
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points again next week, delivering the third consecutive rate cut since July. "The FOMC is likely to communicate patience in deciding future policy moves after next week's cut as they assess the impact of the three cuts they have already delivered. We look for the Fed to temporarily pause before resuming rate cuts in Q1 2020," analysts at TD Securities explained.
On a more fundamental switch up, the European Central Bank, (ECB), will bear witness to more than one major transition this week.
"The ECB is about to institute a fundamental change to its financial plumbing. A smooth implementation of a two-tiered deposit rate could see the ECB more open to further policy cuts," analysts at TD Securities explained, adding, that this, "we think, should reinforce the EUR's status as the funding vehicle of choice in FX markets for the foreseeable future" - In turn, that likely means support for the euro in risk-off markets, (euro buy-backs), despite a dovish backdrop.
EUR/USD levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1046
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.113
|Daily SMA200
|1.1202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as opposition backs December elections
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The US Dollar is on the back foot after the CB Consumer Confidence missed with 125.9 points.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.