EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather

- EUR/USD portrays a corrective pullback from two-month low.
- US dollar steps back on the way to highest weekly gains since September 2020.
- US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
- Second-tier data from the bloc, risk catalysts could offer a quiet end to the volatile week.
EUR/USD flirts with intraday top surrounding 1.1925, recently easing to 1.1920, amid the first positive day in three, up 0.10% on a day, heading into Friday’s European session.
The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since mid-April but failed to conquer the 1.1900 threshold. The pair sellers stepped back afterwards as the US dollar consolidates recent gains amid a sluggish session and mildly optimistic markets.
Behind the cautious optimism of the markets could be the chatters relating to US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan and a three-month low of US inflation expectations. As per that latest 10-year breakeven inflation rate data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED), inflation expectations are the lowest since March. This suggests that the markets believe in the Fed’s comments over “transitory” inflation jump and dims the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
It should be observed that a lack of major data/events and complex signals of the ECB policymakers, over the tapering, offers sluggish markets. Bundesbank President, also ECB board member, Jens Weidmann backed an end of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) the previous day. However, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said late Thursday that “supply and demand issues complicate the inflation outlook.”
Amid these plays, the US dollar index (DXY) steps back from a two-month top but stays on the road to the highest weekly gains since September 2020, down 0.10% around 91.82 whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time. Though, the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle for fresh direction and can keep EUR/USD traders troubled.
Moving on, the German Producer Price Index (PPI) and Eurozone Economy and Finance Ministers’ meeting may offer intermediate moves to the EUR/USD pair amid a likely lacklustre day. However, US inflation expectations and DXY moves will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD battles support-turned-resistance from March 2020, around 1.1925-30, but bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful even as the 1.1900 threshold tests intraday bears. It’s worth noting that a corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, around $1,930, will aim for a 200-day SMA level near 1.2000 whereas a downside break of 1.1900 will target multiple tops marked amid late March and initial April month’s trading around the 1.1800 round figure.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1922
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.216
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2038
|Daily SMA200
|1.1995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1892
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1936
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.175
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears keep controls below 15-month-old support line
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1910, after breaking a multi-day-old support line the previous day, during early Friday morning in Asia. The pair’s downside break of an ascending support line from March 2020 joins bearish MACD to keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.3900 on Brexit relief, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low to snap three-day downtrend. UK Chancellor Sunak rejects extra fiscal helps on delayed unlock. British Retail Sales for May, risk headlines become the key amid a light calendar elsewhere.
AUD/USD: In bearish consolidation around 0.7550 as USD takes a breather
AUD/USD remains range-bound around 0.7550, consolidating the recent declines. The US dollar pulls back from multi-month highs amid the upbeat market mood, as the dust settles over the hawkish Fed's aftermath.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.