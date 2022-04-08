- The EUR/USD to finish the week with losses of 1.56%.
- Geopolitics, FOMC minutes, and Fed speaking kept the euro pressured.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: The pair is downward biased, but a dragon-fly doji suggests that the pair might consolidate in the near term.
The EUR/USD remains pressured and aims to finish the week on the wrong foot amidst a mixed market sentiment. The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0876 as traders prepare for the weekend.
Geopolitics and hawkish Fed keep sentiment mixed
Investors’ mood was mixed during the North American session. US equities fluctuated while market players’ focus turned to geopolitics and Fed speakers. However, in the next week, the attention will be on March’s Consumer Price Index, which could shed some light on Fed expectations of inflation.
Next week, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its rate decision. Late in the mid-North American session, Bloomberg sources reported that the ECB is crafting a crisis tool if bond yields jump, but it is still in the design stage. Aside from central banking chatter, the EU announced a subsequent tranche of sanctions on Russian oligarchs and President Putin’s family members.
On Friday, US Treasury yields finished the session with gains along the yield curve, reflecting the aggressive stance of the Fed. The US 10-year benchmark note rose five basis points, sat at 2.701%, and underpinned the greenback, as shown by the US Dollar Index, up 0.09%, currently at 99.834.
The Federal Reserve March meeting minutes showed that most policymakers were looking for a 50-bps increase if not for the Ukraine conflict; instead, the Fed hiked 25 bps. At the same meeting, the US central bank laid the ground to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion a month, $60 on US Treasuries, and $35 billion on mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
As the Friday North American session is about to finish, money market futures have priced in a 88% chance of a 0.50% rate hike to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) in the May 4 meeting.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD bias remains downwards and further cemented it when on April 4, the EUR/USD broke the upslope trendline of a rising wedge, which opened the door towards 1.0700, but first would need to overcome some hurdles on its way down. Nevertheless, Friday’s price action is forming a candlestick named a “dragon-fly doji,” which means that bears jumped off the boat as bulls lifted the pair from weekly lows to the 1.0875 region.
That said, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0848. A breach of the latter would expose the 2022 YTD low at 1.0806, followed by April 2020 swing lows around 1.0727, and then the abovementioned 1.0700 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0875
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1
|Daily SMA50
|1.1146
|Daily SMA100
|1.1228
|Daily SMA200
|1.1466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0939
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0865
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after falling below 1.0850
EUR/USD dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.0850 on Friday but managed to stage a rebound amid week-end flows. Nevertheless, the pair is down more than 100 pips since the beginning of the week and remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since May 2020.
GBP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020. The pair, however, managed to erase a portion of its daily losses and steadied above 1.3000.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.