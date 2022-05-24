- The common currency records gains in the week of 1.57%.
- Overall US Dollar’s weakness on concerns that the Fed would trigger a recession, a tailwind for the EUR/USD.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Failure to reclaim the 50-DMA at around 1.0767 would expose the major to selling pressure.
EUR/USD bulls are reclaiming the 1.0700 mark on Tuesday, courtesy of ECB policymakers expressing the need for the central bank to exit from negative rates by the third quarter of 2022, further emphasized on Monday by ECB President Christine Lagarde. At 1.0732, the EUR/USD gains for the second straight day.
US Dollar weakness extend for two days on investors’ concerns of a “possible” US recession
The greenback remains soft for the second day of the week and is trading below 102.000 the lowest level since April 26, on growing concerns that the Federal Reserve would not achieve a soft landing and trigger a recession. Meanwhile, May’s US S&P Global PMIs showed mixed results, with the Services and Composite Index missing expectations while the Manufacturing PMI came unchanged.
Later, Richmond’s Fed Manufacturing Index plunged to -14 vs. 15 foreseen, adding to the list of Fed regional manufacturing reports showing deceleration or contraction. Late at around 16:20, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell would cross the wires.
In the meantime, the US 10-year benchmark note follows the buck’s footsteps and is also down 13 bps, sitting at 2.726%.
During the Eurozone session, the EU docket witnessed the release of S&P Global PMIs, which showed mixed results. The EU Manufacturing and Services PMI missed expectations, though downtick minimally. The German Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, carrying on the support from Monday’s German IFO readings, which showed the resilience of businesses and consumers.
Further ECB speaking crossed the wires on Tuesday. ECB’s President Lagarde said, “I don’t think that we’re in a situation of surging demand at the moment. It’s definitely an inflation that is fueled by the supply side of the economy. In that situation, we have to move in the right direction, obviously, but we don’t have to rush and we don’t have to panic.” In the meantime, ECB’s Francois Villeroy added that “A 50 bp hike is not part of the consensus at this point, I am clear. Interest rate hikes will be gradual.”
Albeit Lagarde and Villeroy’s efforts to push back, additional ECB “hawks” crossed wires. ECB’s Holzmann said a 50 bps hike in July would be appropriate. Furthermore, ECB’s Kazakhs added to that list and commented that the central bank should not rule out 50 bps rate rises and look for hikes in July and September, and possibly another in Q4.
In the week ahead, the EU docket is packed and will feature German Gfk Consumer Confidence, German GDP, and France’s Consumer Confidence. On the US front, Durable Goods Orders, May’s FOMC Minutes, US GDP Growth Estimates, and the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE).
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains downward biased, despite the last couple of weeks’ price action, which formed a bottom after dropping from 2021 tops at around 1.2349. Nevertheless, the shared currency is still hovering around the April 2020 lows near 1.0727, which means that a daily close above the previously mentioned would open the door for further gains. Otherwise, the EUR/USD rally to the 1.0720s area would be seen as an opportunity for EUR/USD bears to add to their positions and aim for a re-test of the YTD lows at 1.0348.
Upwards, the EUR/USD’s first resistance would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0767. Break above would expose the March 7 daily low at 1.0805, followed by the 1.0900 mark. On the flip side, the major’s first support would be 1.0700. A breach of the latter would expose April 2017 daily low at 1.0635, followed by the 20-DMA at 1.0535.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0534
|Daily SMA50
|1.0774
|Daily SMA100
|1.1019
|Daily SMA200
|1.1279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
BBY supported by better revenue than expected in Q1
Best Buy stock is up 3.3% at $75 in the first half hour of Tuesday's session. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.57, a penny up on Wall Street consensus. More importantly revenue of $10.65 billion beat forecasts by $220 million.