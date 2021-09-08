EUR/USD loses the grip further and approaches 1.1800

- EUR/USD stays depressed near the 1.1800 level.
- The DXY extends the recovery to new peaks past 92.70.
- Consensus points to a dovish message at the ECB event.
The buying interest in the greenback stays well and sound and now forces EUR/USD too trade at shouting distance from the key support in the 1.1800 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD remains offered ahead of ECB
The weekly downtrend in EUR/USD remains unchanged, although it seems to still struggle to breach the key support at 1.1800 the figure on Wednesday.
The multi-session recovery in the dollar pushes the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh tops near 92.80 and slowly opens the door to a probable re-visit to the 93.00 neighbourhood in the short-term horizon.
Ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday, Board member R.Holzmann advocated for a sooner-than-expected normalization of the monetary policy on the back of potential upside risks in inflation, while his peer B.Vasle noted that “highly accommodative” policy is still needed to counteract the effects of potential new waves of the pandemic.
Data wise in the region, French Nonfarm Payrolls rose 1.1% QoQ in Q2 and the trade deficit came in at €7 billion in July. In Italy, Retail Sales contracted 0.4% MoM in July.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.18% at 1.1817 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1909 (monthly high Sep.3) followed by 1.1945 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.2000 (psychological mark, 200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1808 (weekly low Sep.8) would target 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20) en route to 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
There is no going back, Cardano is ready for Alonzo hard fork
Input Output Hong Kong has triggered the Alonzo Hard Fork on Cardano mainnet, smart contract functionality roll-out on September 12. Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto prepares to go "all in" on Cardano, plans to be ADA's biggest supporter.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...