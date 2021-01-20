EUR/USD looks offered and approaches 1.2100

- EUR/USD gives away initial gains and retreats to the low-1.2100s.
- The dollar reverses losses and regains upside traction on Wednesday.
- EMU’s December final CPI dropped 0.3% from a year earlier.
The single currency fades the initial optimism and now motivates EUR/USD to retreat to the vicinity of the 1.2100 area, or session lows.
EUR/USD looks to risk trends, Biden
EUR/USD appears to have resumed the downside and returns to the negative territory after failed to extend the recovery past the 1.2155/60 band during early trade.
In fact, the greenback reclaims some shine lost in past hours despite US yields continue to navigate within a rangebound mood in sub-1.10% levels.
Further out, investors are expected to closely follow the US political scenario later today, where Joe Biden will swear as the 46th US President.
In the euro docket, the final inflation figures in the broader Euroland showed headline consumer prices contracted at an annualized 0.3% in December. Core prices, instead, advanced 0.2% from a year earlier.
Later in the US docket, MBA will release its weekly Mortgage Applications followed by the NAHB Index and the API’s report on crude oil supplies.
What to look for around EUR
The leg lower in EUR/USD seems to have met decent contention in the mid-1.2000s for the time being. Despite the recent corrective downside, the outlook for EUR/USD remains constructive and appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is down 0.08% at 1.2119 and a break above 1.2173 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) en route to 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.2054 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.