EUR/USD looks depressed around 1.1580, looks to data, dollar

- EUR/USD reverses Wednesday’s gains and returns to 1.1580.
- The greenback looks bid in the wake of the FOMC event.
- German Factory Orders, Services PMI next on tap.
The selling bias hits the single currency and forces EUR/USD to return to the sub-1.1600 area ahead the opening bell in Euroland on Thursday.
EUR/USD looks to USD, yields
Following a volatile session on Wednesday, EUR/USD managed to chart decent gains, although the absence of follow through motivate spot to slip back to the negative territory on Thursday.
The pair, in the meantime, stays under pressure on the back of the decent advance in the greenback, which motivates the US Dollar Index (DXY) to regain the 94.00 barrier and beyond amidst a mixed tone in US yields.
It is worth recalling that the greenback surrendered ground on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it will start tapering its bond-purchase programme later in the month at a monthly $15B, matching the broad consensus. Later, in his press conference, Chief Powell gave an upbeat assessment of the economy although he emphasized that the start of the tapering process has no links to a rates lift-off.
Later in the domestic docket, German Factory Orders and the final October Services PMI are due. In the broader euro area, September’s Producer Prices and the Services PMI are also due.
Across the pond, the usual Initial Claims, Challenger Job Cuts and Balance of Trade figures are all scheduled for later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
The index managed to regain the 94.00 barrier and now looks to keep business above it following the FOMC event. In the meantime, and while investors continue to digest the Fed meeting, a vigilant stance is expected to prevail in light of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. In addition, the greenback should continue to closely track the performance of US yields and the progress of the current elevated inflation as well as views from Fed’s rate-setters regarding the probability that high prices could linger for longer, all along the performance of the economic recovery against the backdrop of unabated supply disruptions and the equally incessant raise in coronavirus cases.
Key events in the US this week: Balance of Trade, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Discussions around Biden’s multi-billion Build Back Better plan. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.24% at 1.1584 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1688 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1692 (monthly high Oct.28) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1535 (weekly low Oct.29) would target 1.1524 (2021 low Oct.12) en route to 1.1495 (monthly low Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 as US dollar pares post-Fed losses
EUR/USD is retreating below 1.1600, as the US dollar trims post-Fed losses amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. The Fed announced taper but Powell cited patience on rate hikes. Dovish ECB President Lagarde's comments and rising covid cases in Germany weigh on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE rate decision, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is resuming its recent downtrend towards 1.3650 on Super Thursday, reversing the Fed-led impressive rebound. The GBP bears have fought back control, as speculations surrounding an imminent rate hike by the BOE die down after the Fed disappointment.
Gold: Fed-led rebound needs acceptance above $1782
The Fed’s tapering occurred as expected and triggered a rebound in gold price, as a $15 billion worth of taper was well priced-in. Further, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s patient stance on the interest rate hikes offered additional zest to gold bulls.
Shiba Inu needs to clear remaining hurdles before SHIB kickstart next major bull run
Shiba Inu price is enduring a tough recovery as it confronts several major resistances ahead. If SHIB manages to slice above these crucial resistance barriers, the token could see an explosive rally toward $0.00011465.
Federal Reserve tapers, Treasury rates rise and markets yawn Premium
The Fed has to be well pleased with Wednesday's market reaction to its taper announcement. Without being facetious, the market whimpered, there was no tantrum. Bond purchases will be reduced by $15 billion a month starting in November.