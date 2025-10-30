TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.1575 and 1.1635 – UOB Group

EUR/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.1575 and 1.1635 – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1575 and 1.1635. In the longer run, EUR is under mild downward pressure; it may edge lower but is unlikely to threaten the support at 1.1540, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

EUR is under mild downward pressure

24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected EUR to 'trade between 1.1630 and 1.1670' yesterday. However, during the NY session, EUR edged to a high of 1.1665 before plunging to a low of 1.1577. The sharp drop appears to be overdone, and instead of continuing to weaken, EUR is more likely to trade in a range today, expected to be between 1.1575 and 1.1635."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "On Monday (27 Oct, spot at 1.1630), we indicated that EUR 'is likely to trade between 1.1585 and 1.1680.' After EUR rose to a high of 1.1668, we highlighted yesterday (29 Oct, spot at 1.1650) that 'the slight increase in upward momentum suggests EUR may rise above 1.1680.' We also highlighted that 'it is too early to determine if EUR can maintain a foothold above this level.' We added, 'the mild upward pressure will remain intact as long as EUR holds above 1.1605 (‘strong support’ level).' However, EUR dropped sharply, breaking below our ‘strong support’ level (low was 1.1577). This time around, there has been a slight increase in downward momentum. From here, EUR may edge lower, but given the mild momentum, any decline is unlikely to threaten the major support at 1.1540. Note that there is another support level at 1.1575. The mild downward pressure will remain intact as long as EUR holds below 1.1660 (‘strong resistance’ level)."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on broad US Dollar weakness after US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made some progress on the trade front. Meanwhile, the German economic growth stalled over the quarter in Q3. The focus is now on EU GDP ahead of the ECB policy decision. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers