Strong momentum continues to suggest a higher Euro (EUR); it remains to be seen if it can break above 1.1915. In the longer run, the risk is for EUR to continue to rise; the level to watch is 1.1955, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR rose and closed at 1.1760 two days ago. Yesterday, we indicated that 'the buildup in momentum is likely to continue to carry EUR higher.' However, we noted that 'it is unclear for now whether there is sufficient momentum for EUR to break above the major resistance at 1.1790.' EUR not only broke above 1.1790, but also surpassed the early Jul peak of 1.1830, reaching a high of 1.1878. While the sharp rally appears excessive, strong momentum continues to suggest a higher EUR today. That said, it remains to be seen if EUR can break above the next resistance at 1.1915. On the downside, support levels are at 1.1840 and 1.1810."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "After expecting EUR to trade in a range of 1.1650/1.1790 for more than a week, we highlighted yesterday (16 Sep, spot at 1.1765) that 'upward momentum is starting to build, and the odds of EUR breaking above 1.1790 are increasing and will continue to increase as long as EUR holds above 1.1715 (‘strong support’ level).' We also highlighted that 'a clear break above 1.1790 will shift the focus to 1.1830.' While the adjustment to our view was timely, we did not anticipate EUR would take off and break above both 1.1790 and 1.1830, as it soared to a high of 1.1878. Having surpassed the strong resistance levels, the is risk for EUR to continue to rise. The level to watch is 1.1955. We will maintain our positive stance as long as EUR holds above 1.1760 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1715 yesterday)."
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1850 ahead of Fed policy announcements
EUR/USD holds its retreat near 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and a rebound in the US Dollar weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3650 as focus shifts to Fed
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling fails to find any inspiration from mostly in-line with estimates UK CPI inflation data for August. Meanwhile, the US Dollar sees a profit-taking bounce ahead of the all-important Fed policy outcome.
Gold adds to intraday losses amid further USD recovery, ahead of Fed rate decision
Gold retreats further from the all-time peak, above the $3,700 mark touched the previous day, and drops to a fresh daily low during the early part of the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since early July amid some repositioning trade ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision, and exerts some pressure on the precious metal.
BoC expected to cut interest rate as growth slows and the labour market weakens
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to 2.50% after three consecutive ‘on hold’ decisions. The chances of the BoC resuming its easing cycle have increased due to weak growth, a soft labour market, and relatively controlled inflation.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
