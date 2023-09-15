EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s

- EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump.
- Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure.
- Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.
The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a range below mid-1.0600s during the Asian session on Friday and consolidates the previous day's post-ECB slump to a six-month trough.
The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to raise interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday, marking the 10th consecutive hike and taking its main rate to an all-time high level of 4% to counter stubbornly high inflation. The ECB, however, lowered its growth and inflation projections for the next year, bolstering the narrative that further hikes may be off the table for now. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining the shared currency and weighing on the EUR/USD pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stands tall just below its highest level since March 8 touched on Thursday and remains well supported by growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its hawkish stance. The US CPI report released on Wednesday ensured that the Fed will keep rates steady at its upcoming monetary policy meeting next week. The still-sticky inflation, however, keeps the door open for one more lift-off by the end of this year.
The bets were further lifted by Thursday's upbeat US macro data, which continues to point to a resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. That said, a generally positive risk tone holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven buck and lends some support to the EUR/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.
Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped. Traders now look to the Chinese macro data dump, which could influence the broader risk sentiment. Traders will further take cues from ECB President Christine Lagarde's scheduled speech. Apart from this, the US macro data – the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – should provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair on the last day of the week.
technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0639
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0792
|Daily SMA50
|1.0937
|Daily SMA100
|1.0898
|Daily SMA200
|1.0828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s
EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump. Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.
Gold steady on Thursday, holds the $1,910 level heading into Friday
Gold taps into $1,910 as Gold finds a break from recent selling pressure. The XAU/USD is still well off the year's highs as inflation concerns ripple through investors. Friday data poised to continue soothing market fears of a potential recession later this year.
Lending platform Genesis to cease crypto services by September 21
The effects of the bear market continue to bring losses to many, be it investors or companies. The newest victim on the block is Digital Currency Group’s Genesis. While the lending platform was already bankrupt as of January this year, the firm is now shuttering all crypto services.
S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%
US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day. Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.