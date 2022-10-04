  • EUR/USD extends gains above 0.9900, next barrier at 1.0015.  
  • Euro gains more than 400 pips from last week's low.
  • US Dollar tumbles across the board on risk appetite and lower US yields.

The EUR/USD rose even further during the American session and climbed to 0.9977, reaching the highest level in a week. It remains near the top, up more than 150 pips for the day and 440 above last week's low.

The next critical level on the upside is the parity area and the 1.0015 resistance area. On the flip side, now 0.9900 has become the initial support followed by 0.9850/55.

Weaker dollar driving EUR/USD higher

On Tuesday, the August JOLTS (Job Openings report) showed the largest monthly decline on record from 11.17 million to 10.05, a possible sign of a slowdown in the job market. The negative report follows the larger-than-expected slide in the September ISM Manufacturing Index released on Monday. On Wednesday, the ADP report is due and on Friday the critical NPF report.

The latest round of US data below expectations contributed to the rally in EUR/USD by weakening the US dollar. The combination of lower US yields and higher equity prices are still affecting the greenback. The DXY is falling by more than 1% trading under 110.50. The US 10-year yield stands at 3.61% near weekly lows, and significantly away from levels above 4% it reached six days ago. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is rising by 2.50% and the Nasdaq by 3.15%.

Despite the latest data, the Federal Reserve is still seen raising interest rates in order to curb inflation. The same situation applies to the European Central Bank. In a speech on Wednesday, Christine Lagarde said it is difficult to tell if inflation is at a peak. "The minimum that we have to do is to stop stimulating demand," Lagarde added.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9966
Today Daily Change 0.0141
Today Daily Change % 1.44
Today daily open 0.9825
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9889
Daily SMA50 1.0023
Daily SMA100 1.0239
Daily SMA200 1.0648
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9845
Previous Daily Low 0.9753
Previous Weekly High 0.9854
Previous Weekly Low 0.9536
Previous Monthly High 1.0198
Previous Monthly Low 0.9536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9788
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.977
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9716
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9862
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9954

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD continues to push higher toward parity

EUR/USD continues to push higher toward parity

EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 0.9970. The risk-positive atmosphere, as reflected by impressive gains recorded in Wall Street's main indexes, weighs heavily on the dollar and fuels the pair's rally. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.1400

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.1400

GBP/USD has managed to regain its traction and climbed above 1.1400 after having tested 1.1300 earlier in the day. The dollar stays under selling pressure as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and the US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 110.50.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,720

Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,720

Following a consolidation phase during the European session, gold continued to stretch higher and reached its strongest level in three weeks above $1,720. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down around 1% following Monday's sharp drop, boosting XAU/USD. 

Gold News

BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish

BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish

Bitcoin shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart.

Read more

RIVN stock climbs as Rivian Automotive delivery numbers impress after TSLA disappointment

RIVN stock climbs as Rivian Automotive delivery numbers impress after TSLA disappointment

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has garnered a gain of 9.1% in Tuesday's premarket after the maker known for its lineup of EV trucks reiterated delivery figures that many observers thought it would miss.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures