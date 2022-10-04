- EUR/USD extends gains above 0.9900, next barrier at 1.0015.
- Euro gains more than 400 pips from last week's low.
- US Dollar tumbles across the board on risk appetite and lower US yields.
The EUR/USD rose even further during the American session and climbed to 0.9977, reaching the highest level in a week. It remains near the top, up more than 150 pips for the day and 440 above last week's low.
The next critical level on the upside is the parity area and the 1.0015 resistance area. On the flip side, now 0.9900 has become the initial support followed by 0.9850/55.
Weaker dollar driving EUR/USD higher
On Tuesday, the August JOLTS (Job Openings report) showed the largest monthly decline on record from 11.17 million to 10.05, a possible sign of a slowdown in the job market. The negative report follows the larger-than-expected slide in the September ISM Manufacturing Index released on Monday. On Wednesday, the ADP report is due and on Friday the critical NPF report.
The latest round of US data below expectations contributed to the rally in EUR/USD by weakening the US dollar. The combination of lower US yields and higher equity prices are still affecting the greenback. The DXY is falling by more than 1% trading under 110.50. The US 10-year yield stands at 3.61% near weekly lows, and significantly away from levels above 4% it reached six days ago. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is rising by 2.50% and the Nasdaq by 3.15%.
Despite the latest data, the Federal Reserve is still seen raising interest rates in order to curb inflation. The same situation applies to the European Central Bank. In a speech on Wednesday, Christine Lagarde said it is difficult to tell if inflation is at a peak. "The minimum that we have to do is to stop stimulating demand," Lagarde added.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0141
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|0.9825
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9889
|Daily SMA50
|1.0023
|Daily SMA100
|1.0239
|Daily SMA200
|1.0648
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9954
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
