- Fed raises interest rate by 75 basis points as expected.
- US dollar weakens as FOMC says will take into account the cumulative tightening.
- EUR/USD gains momentum, above 0.9950 could test parity.
The EUR/USD rose following the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points as expected as the US dollar tumbled across the board. The pair rose from 0.9870 to as high as 0.9962 in the minutes after the FOMC statement.
The FOMC said it “will take cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects.” It also said it need to keep raising until rates are “sufficiently restrictive.” Now market participants await the post-meeting press conference (18:30 GMT).
The signals from the Fed pushed US yields to the downside and sent the greenback sliding. The US Dollar Index turned negative to test Monday lows while gold and silver jumped.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is moving higher trading at two-day highs above 0.9950. The next strong barrier is located around the parity area, followed by 1.0055 and then the last week's high at 1.0090 will come into attention. On the flip side, the immediate support now stands at 0.9915. A break under 0.9850 would likely trigger more losses.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9881
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9838
|Daily SMA50
|0.9886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0072
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0042
Dollar dives as Fed hikes rates by 75 bps, as expected – Live
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 75 bps, as widely expected, sinking the US dollar across the board. Investors assess the policy statement for hints on the next Fed rate hike move. Chairman Powell's comments on inflation and growth outlook will be key.
EUR/USD surges above 0.9900 after Fed decision
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to the 0.9950 area with the initial reaction to the Fed's decisions. In its policy statement, the Fed said policy lags will be taken into account when determining pace of rate hikes, weighing on USD.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.1500 as dollar falls sharply
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.1550 as the dollar came under strong selling pressure on the Fed's tone regarding future rate hikes. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold jumps above $1,660 as US yields decline
Gold rose nearly 1% in a matter of minutes and rose above $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield fell below 4% with initial reaction to the Fed's cautious tone on rate outlook, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.