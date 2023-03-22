EUR/USD jumps above 1.0800 to fresh six-week highs as Fed raises rates as expected

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • FOMC raises key rate by 25 bps as expected, despite recent turmoil. 
  • US Dollar tumbles after FOMC statement, attention turns to Chair Powell. 
  • EUR/USD breaks 1.0800 and climbs toward 1.0850.

The EUR/USD jumped from 1.0790 to 1.0845, following the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates by 25 bps as expected. The US Dollar tumbled as US yields dropped sharply. 

Fed moves as expected

The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised its key interest rate by 25 bps as expected to 4.75% -5.00%. The vote was unanimous. They dropped the forward guidance, mentioning that “some additional policy firming may be appropriate”, instead of “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”. In a few minutes, Chair Powell's press conference will begin. 

The US Dollar dropped sharply boosting the EUR/USD to the upside. Markets are looking at the decisions as a “dovish hike”. Wall Street indices printed fresh highs. The improvement in risk sentiment weighs on the US dollar. 

Technical levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.079
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.0768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0632
Daily SMA50 1.0729
Daily SMA100 1.0586
Daily SMA200 1.0329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0789
Previous Daily Low 1.0704
Previous Weekly High 1.076
Previous Weekly Low 1.0516
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0756
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0736
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0718
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0634
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0887

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting

EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting

EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell

GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell

GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.

GBP/USD News

Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium

Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected

Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off

Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.

Read more

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May

The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures