EUR/USD: Intereim support at 1.1000 – OCBC

The picture for the USD in the next couple of sessions remains slightly heavy. Prefer to be long EUR-USD to reflect the USD negative stance in the immediate horizon, as ECB action supports sentiment in Europe, per OCBC Bank sources.
Key quotes
“The loosening of the ECB’s bond buying limits should support sentiment in Europe.”
“The EUR continued to search higher, and the trend may continue for the next few sessions.”
“Prefer to buy on dips, targeting the 200-day MA (1.1081). Interim support at 1.1000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
