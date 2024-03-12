EUR/USD inches higher to near 1.0930, focus on US inflation data

- EUR/USD rebounds on Tuesday after registering losses in the previous sessions.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests a 55.2% probability of a 25 bps rate cut for June.
- The market expects German inflation to be unchanged in February.
EUR/USD has bounced back following two consecutive days of losses, making gains and approaching the 1.0930 mark during Tuesday's Asian session. However, the pair encountered resistance amid a risk-averse atmosphere ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US).
Market expectations point to an increase in the US CPI for February month-over-month, although the yearly index is predicted to remain unchanged. A robust CPI report would likely dampen prospects of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), potentially strengthening the US Dollar (USD) and presenting challenges for the EUR/USD pair.
As per the CME FedWatch Tool, there has been a slight decline in the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction in March and May, with probabilities at 3.0% and 21.9%, respectively. The probability of a 25 bps rate cut has decreased to 55.2% for June.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has taken a cautious approach, emphasizing the necessity for more evidence before contemplating rate adjustments. The ECB has chosen to maintain its existing monetary policy, reaffirming its dedication to guiding inflation back within its desired parameters.
The ECB has articulated its intention to uphold appropriately stringent policy measures for as long as necessary to reach its inflation objective. The optimistic outlook surrounding the ECB could offer bolstering for the Euro, thereby supporting the EUR/USD pair. Tuesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany is likely to capture the attention of investors.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0934
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0832
|Daily SMA50
|1.0854
|Daily SMA100
|1.0845
|Daily SMA200
|1.0835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0948
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0914
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0838
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
