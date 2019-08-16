EUR/USD hovers around 1.11, focus on US-German yield spread

- EUR/USD to remain under pressure on dovish ECB expectations and widening of US-German yield differential.
- US data bettered estimates on Thursday, alleviating recession fears.
- US yields could rise, strengthening the bid tone around the USD.
EUR/USD risks extending the three-day losing streak as the US-German bond yield differential could widen on the dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.
The currency pair fell 0.38, 0.29 and 0.28% on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The common currency was offered on Thursday after the ECB's rate-setting committee member Olli Rehn said the central bank's stimulus package could be bigger-than-expected.
Rehn's comments reinforced expectations that the ECB will counter recession fears with aggressive easing. As a result, the German 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to hit a record low of -0.71 and the spread between the US-and German 10-year bond yields rose by eight basis points.
The German yields may continue to lose ground today, pushing the bond yield spread higher in a EUR-bearish manner, courtesy of dovish ECB expectations.
Also, the US retail sales data for July released on Thursday bettered estimates, assuring markets that Americans are spending enough to keep the economy from falling into a recession. Therefore, the US treasury yields could gain altitude, adding to the upward pressure around the US-German yield differential and the US Dollar.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1102 and the 10-year US-German yield spread is seen at 225 basis points.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1159
|Daily SMA50
|1.1233
|Daily SMA100
|1.1222
|Daily SMA200
|1.1292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.116
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1117
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1215
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.11, focus on US-German yield spread
EUR/USD to remain under pressure on dovish ECB expectations and widening of US-German yield differential. US data bettered estimates on Thursday, alleviating recession fears. US yields could rise, strengthening the bid tone around the USD.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat ahead of UK Chancellor’s visit to Berlin
Following its data-backed recovery, the GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat below 1.2100 heading into the London open. Thursday’s UK Retail Sales data provided firm support to the Cable despite UK political uncertainty at home.
USD/JPY breaking higher towards 106.50 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY extends its overnight break above the 106 handle, as the bulls remain in control amid upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. S&P 500 futures trade firmer while Asian equities turn positive.
Gold: The 38.2% ahead of a full retracement is on the cards on Dollar strength
Gold prices were grinding their ways higher on Thursday but they are yet to break the 1528/30s. Bulls need to get over there in order to continue higher. On a breakout, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795.
Why markets haven’t been on holiday this August
For as long as I can recall, August has always been viewed as the “quiet” month in the world of financial markets. Putting profits aside, many take their summer holidays with hopes of staying in the sun long enough to tan, but not burn.