EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMI, US Dollar remains stable

- EUR/USD attempts to gain ground ahead of PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany.
- The downbeat EU Consumer Confidence weighed on the Euro.
- The risk-averse sentiment is driving the US Dollar in an upward direction.
- Fed is expected to not adjust its monetary policy at the February's decision.
EUR/USD strives to retrace its recent losses, trading slightly higher near 1.0850 during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, the Euro (EUR) encountered downward pressure following the preliminary Consumer Confidence released by the European Commission on Tuesday, indicating a decrease in consumer trust regarding economic activity. The index declined to -16.1 against the expected reading of -14.3 in January and the previous reading of -15.0.
Market participants will observe the HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany on Wednesday. Thursday marks another rate call and the release of a monetary policy statement from the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB has generally predicted a stable interest rate environment until the summer months unless there are significant shifts in the underlying economic indicators.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its stability following a recent increase, driven by ongoing buying interest in the US Dollar amid risk aversion sentiment. This behavior is likely linked to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, the decline in short-term US Treasury yield could undermine the US Dollar, which in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The 2-year US yield trades lower at 4.33%, down by 87%, by the press time.
Market sentiment indicated a decreased probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March. Nevertheless, there is complete pricing in of a 25 basis point (bps) cut, and the likelihood of a more significant 50 bps cut stands at 50% in May. Traders are likely awaiting the release of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0949
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0772
|Daily SMA200
|1.0845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
