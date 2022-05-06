- Risk-aversion lifted the low-yielder EUR, despite broad US dollar strength.
- The US labor market keeps strengthening, adding 428K jobs to the economy.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: In the long-term downward biased, but the 1-hour chart depicts the pair as neutral-upwards.
The EUR/USD trimmed some of Thursday’s losses, and it is set to finish the week on the right foot, snapping four consecutive weeks of losses amidst a risk-aversion environment in the financial markets. At 1.0552, the EUR/USD edges up some 0.13%.
Sentiment remains negative, as reflected by US equities, extending their losses for the second straight day. Earlier in the North American session, the US Department of Labour unveiled April’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed that the US economy added 428K jobs, higher than the 391K foreseen by analysts. Job gains were led by leisure, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing.
The Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, and Average Hourly Earnings rose by 5.5% y/y, lower than the 5.6% last month’s previous reading.
“Nothing in today’s employment report would change the Fed’s expected path ... current market sentiment does not place a lot of confidence in the Fed getting inflation under control without a recession,” according to sources cited by Reuters.
Analysts at ING wrote in a note that “the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% rather than dropping to 3.5% as expected, which in combination with a softer average hourly earnings figure of 0.3% month-on-month rather than the 0.4% consensus forecast (and slower than the 0.5% gain in March) may been taken as a signal of less inflationary pressures in the jobs market.”
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against a six currencies basket, is pairing early day losses, up 0.11%, currently at 103.664, while the US 10-year Treasury yield reached a YTD high around 3.131%.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical Outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD remains downward biased. Despite Friday’s price action, which favored the shared currency, the major remains vulnerable to further selling pressure, albeit ECB’s member efforts to boost the EUR.
The 1-hour chart in the near-term depicts the EUR/USD as neutral-upward biased. The 50-hour simple moving average (HSMA) crossed over the 200-HSMA, a bullish signal, but the almost horizontal slope keeps the EUR/USD range-bound.
Upwards, the EUR/USD’s first resistance would be April 2017 high at around 1.0569. Break above would expose Friday’s daily high, shy of the 1.0600 figure, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 1.0620. On the downside, the EUR/USD’s first support would be the 200-HSMA at 1.0550. A breach of the latter would expose the February 2017 swing low at 1.0494, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 1.0470, and then 1.0450.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0542
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0715
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.1114
|Daily SMA200
|1.1356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0642
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0816
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0471
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
