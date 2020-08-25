EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1830 region, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday amid some renewed USD selling bias.
  • The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a strong pickup in the US bond yields.
  • Disappointing US Consumer Confidence Index failed to provide any respite to the USD.

The EUR/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.1845 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through.

The pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and moved back closer to the previous day's swing high amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status, which, in turn, assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction.

On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from upbeat German macro data, which showed that the economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 10.1% estimated previously. Adding to this, the German Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 92.6 in August from the previous month's 90.5 and surpassed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 92.2.

Meanwhile, the USD failed to get any respite from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained depressed following the disappointing release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The gauge deteriorated further in August and dropped to 84.8 from the 91.7 previous, missing Reuters' estimate of 93 by a big margin.

Apart from this, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Hence, it remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1831
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1811
Daily SMA50 1.1532
Daily SMA100 1.1254
Daily SMA200 1.1148
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.185
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1765
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1742
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1873
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.

Gold News

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.

Read more

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures