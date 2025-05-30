EUR/USD is lifted by softer US PCE, but core inflation remains sticky between 2%–3%.

Trump reignites China tensions, appeals tariff ruling; “Sell America” trade gains traction.

German retail sales plunge, while ECB rate cut odds rise ahead of June 5 policy meeting.

The Euro (EUR) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after a softer-than-expected US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which was close to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% goal, lifted the pair from daily lows of 1.1312. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1361, virtually unchanged on the day.

Market mood remains fragile, shifted between optimism and pessimism, keeping US equities pressured due to tariffs and trade news. The US Court of International Trade ruled that tariffs were illegal and ordered Washington to lift them within ten days. Nevertheless, the Trump administration appealed the decision in a Federal Court, which reinstated most of the duties imposed on April 2 “Liberation Day.”

President Donald Trump sparked a shift in sentiment after stating that China is not committed to fulfilling the terms of the Switzerland trade agreement. However, he said that he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to expedite negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Besides trade policy, the passage of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” expected to add trillions of Dollars to an already high fiscal deficit, keeps traders leaning on assets outside the US in the so-called “Sell America” trade.

Data-wise, the US schedule revealed that PCE figures are moving in the right direction, but not so the core PCE inflation, which remained stalled in the midpoint between the 2% and 3% range. Meanwhile, an improvement in Consumer Sentiment, as revealed by the University of Michigan (UoM), suggests that American households are shifting slightly optimistic about the economy despite forecasting a jump in inflation.

Across the pond, German Retail Sales plunged on a monthly basis. Inflation in Germany and Spain remains within the confines of the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% goal, which could increase the chances of an ECB rate cut at the June 5 meeting.

EUR/USD daily market movers: Advance halts on US Dollar recovery

US PCE rose by 2.1% YoY, below March’s 2.3% rise. Nonetheless, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Core PCE, reflected the evolution of the disinflation process, with the print coming at 2.5% YoY in April, down from 2.6%.

The UoM Consumer Sentiment in May improved from 50.8 to 52.2, exceeding estimates on its final reading. It is worth noting that inflation expectations fell. For the 12 months ahead, expectations fell from 7.3% to 6.6%, and for the next five years, they dropped from 4.6% to 4.2%.

Federal Reserve officials stated on Thursday that monetary policy remains appropriately positioned, noting it will take time to assess shifts in the balance of risks tied to their dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability.

German Retail Sales plunged -1.1% MoM in April, below March’s 0.9% increase and estimates of 0.2%. Regarding inflation, the Harmonized Index for Consumer Prices (HICP) for May came at 2.1% YoY, below April’s 2.2%, approaching the ECB’s 2% goal.

Spain HICP Flash print for May slid from 2.2% to 1.9% YoY, beneath the ECB’s target.

Financial market players had fully priced in the expectation that the ECB would reduce its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% at the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

EUR/USD technical outlook: Hovers around 1.1350 directionless

EUR/USD remains upwardly biased, but the trend has halted ahead of the weekend. Bulls seem to have lost some momentum due to failure to conquer the 1.14 figure, which could have driven prices to challenge the April 22 high of 1.1547, ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) peak of 1.1572.

Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that buyers are in control, the RSI is edging lower, poised to reach a lower trough below its 50-neutral line.

Therefore, if EUR/USD achieves a daily close below 1.1350, the pair could drift towards 1.1300. On further weakness, the next floor level will be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1272, followed by the 50-day SMA at 1.1193.