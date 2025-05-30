- EUR/USD is lifted by softer US PCE, but core inflation remains sticky between 2%–3%.
- Trump reignites China tensions, appeals tariff ruling; “Sell America” trade gains traction.
- German retail sales plunge, while ECB rate cut odds rise ahead of June 5 policy meeting.
The Euro (EUR) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after a softer-than-expected US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which was close to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% goal, lifted the pair from daily lows of 1.1312. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1361, virtually unchanged on the day.
Market mood remains fragile, shifted between optimism and pessimism, keeping US equities pressured due to tariffs and trade news. The US Court of International Trade ruled that tariffs were illegal and ordered Washington to lift them within ten days. Nevertheless, the Trump administration appealed the decision in a Federal Court, which reinstated most of the duties imposed on April 2 “Liberation Day.”
President Donald Trump sparked a shift in sentiment after stating that China is not committed to fulfilling the terms of the Switzerland trade agreement. However, he said that he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to expedite negotiations between Washington and Beijing.
Besides trade policy, the passage of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” expected to add trillions of Dollars to an already high fiscal deficit, keeps traders leaning on assets outside the US in the so-called “Sell America” trade.
Data-wise, the US schedule revealed that PCE figures are moving in the right direction, but not so the core PCE inflation, which remained stalled in the midpoint between the 2% and 3% range. Meanwhile, an improvement in Consumer Sentiment, as revealed by the University of Michigan (UoM), suggests that American households are shifting slightly optimistic about the economy despite forecasting a jump in inflation.
Across the pond, German Retail Sales plunged on a monthly basis. Inflation in Germany and Spain remains within the confines of the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% goal, which could increase the chances of an ECB rate cut at the June 5 meeting.
EUR/USD daily market movers: Advance halts on US Dollar recovery
- US PCE rose by 2.1% YoY, below March’s 2.3% rise. Nonetheless, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Core PCE, reflected the evolution of the disinflation process, with the print coming at 2.5% YoY in April, down from 2.6%.
- The UoM Consumer Sentiment in May improved from 50.8 to 52.2, exceeding estimates on its final reading. It is worth noting that inflation expectations fell. For the 12 months ahead, expectations fell from 7.3% to 6.6%, and for the next five years, they dropped from 4.6% to 4.2%.
- Federal Reserve officials stated on Thursday that monetary policy remains appropriately positioned, noting it will take time to assess shifts in the balance of risks tied to their dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability.
- German Retail Sales plunged -1.1% MoM in April, below March’s 0.9% increase and estimates of 0.2%. Regarding inflation, the Harmonized Index for Consumer Prices (HICP) for May came at 2.1% YoY, below April’s 2.2%, approaching the ECB’s 2% goal.
- Spain HICP Flash print for May slid from 2.2% to 1.9% YoY, beneath the ECB’s target.
- Financial market players had fully priced in the expectation that the ECB would reduce its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% at the upcoming monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD technical outlook: Hovers around 1.1350 directionless
EUR/USD remains upwardly biased, but the trend has halted ahead of the weekend. Bulls seem to have lost some momentum due to failure to conquer the 1.14 figure, which could have driven prices to challenge the April 22 high of 1.1547, ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) peak of 1.1572.
Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that buyers are in control, the RSI is edging lower, poised to reach a lower trough below its 50-neutral line.
Therefore, if EUR/USD achieves a daily close below 1.1350, the pair could drift towards 1.1300. On further weakness, the next floor level will be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1272, followed by the 50-day SMA at 1.1193.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks weak in the low-1.1300s
Following the release of the headline US PCE in April, which came in below forecasts, EUR/USD continues to be on the defensive and navigates the low-1.1300s on the back of a decent rebound in the US Dollar. Spot, in the meantime, is expected to enter a cautious mode pre-ECB meeting in the next week.
GBP/USD comes under pressure, back near 1.3470
The selling momentum now gathers pace around the British Pound, sending GBP/USD to the area of 1.3480-1.3470 at the end of the week. This occurs in the midst of an acceptable bounce in the Greenback, as investors continue to evaluate the lower-than-expected US PCE readings.
Gold keeps its offerd bias unchanged around $3,300
Gold remains on the defensive around the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in the wake of weaker-than-estimated US inflation data for April. In the meantime, trade uncertainty and lower US yields seem to limit the metal’s downside.
Dogecoin risks extended fall as Elon Musk exits DOGE
Musk will meet President Trump on his last working day as a Special Government Employee on Friday. Dogecoin has fallen significantly this week, putting the early May gains at risk.
US inflation stays stable, but tariff risks remain elevated as US/China talks break down
US equity market futures are pointing to a lower open for the US on Friday, as the market digests a social media post from the White House said that China had violated its agreement with the US. Trump blames himself for this, saying that he was too nice to China two weeks ago when they agreed new terms of trade and lowered tariffs.