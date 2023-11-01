EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.0500s, looks to FOMC for fresh directional impetus

- EUR/USD finds support ahead of the mid-1.0500s, though struggles to attract any buyers
- The USD pauses after the previous day’s strong move up and lends some support to the pair.
- Expectations that the ECB is done raising rates undermine the Euro and act as a headwind.
- Investors now look to the US macro data for a fresh impetus ahead of the FOMC decision.
The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 1.0675 region, or a one-week high. Spot prices manage to hold above mid-1.0500s, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
The official data published by Eurostat on Tuesday showed that the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) decelerated sharply from an annual pace of 4.3% to 2.9% in October. This represented the slowest growth in consumer prices since July 2021 and reaffirmed market expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will not raise interest rates further. Apart from this, looming recession risks might continue to undermine the shared currency and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, takes a breather following the previous day's strong move up as traders now look to the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting before placing fresh directional bets. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold for the second consecutive time, though might keep the door open for another rate increase by the end of this year. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement.
Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized closely for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the EUR/USD pair. In the meantime, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continue to underpin the buck. This might further contribute to capping the upside for the EUR/USD pair and warrants caution for bulls.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will confront the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0572
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0573
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.0815
|Daily SMA200
|1.0811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0675
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0695
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0602
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."