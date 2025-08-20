- EUR/USD retreats from daily highs of 1.1672 after Fed Minutes release.
- Fed Minutes: Officials see inflation risk outweighing employment, hinting rates not far above neutral.
- Breaking news: Trump urges Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign following mortgage fraud allegations.
EUR/USD advances steadily during the North American session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) unveils its latest Meeting Minutes. At the time of writing, the pair trades at around 1.1660 and clings to minimal gains of 0.13%.
Hawkish Fed Minutes caps Euro’s advance; Trump presses Fed governor to resign amid fraud probe
The Minutes of the Fed’s August meeting showed that the majority of the board “saw inflation risk outweighing employment risk,” and that several officials said, “that the current rate may not be far above neutral.” This contradicts what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued in a Bloomberg interview, that interest rates should be lower by 150 to 175 basis points (bps).
After the release of Minutes, the EUR/USD retreated from around daily highs of 1.1672 to 1.1660, which seems to be a hawkish reaction by market participants.
Meanwhile, the White House continues to pressure Fed officials to reduce interest rates, as breaking news revealed that “Trump presses Fed’s Cook to quit after mortgage fraud allegation.”
Earlier, a Bloomberg article revealed that the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte alleged that Fed Governor Lisa Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”
Across the pond, July’s inflation in the Eurozone remained steady at around the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD clings to gains on soft US Dollar
- Digging deeper into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, several officials noted concerns about high asset valuations and that “Many (officials) noted full effect of tariffs could take some time.” Several Fed policymakers commented that they expect “companies would pass tariffs to customers,” and that “some participants said it would not be feasible or appropriate to wait for complete clarity on the tariff’s effects on inflation before adjusting monetary policy.”
- The European Union (EU) Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 2% YoY as expected in July. Core HICP figures came at 2.3% YoY as expected and unchanged from June’s print.
- ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that recent trade deals have alleviated but not eliminated uncertainty. She added that the European economy remains resilient in the face of a challenging global environment. Despite this, September projections for the Euro area suggest that growth would slow in Q3 2025.
- The direction of EUR/USD is influenced by safe-haven demand and monetary policy divergence between the Fed and ECB. Expectations that the Fed will reduce rates at the September meeting remain high at around 82%. Across the Atlantic, the ECB is expected to hold rates unchanged, with odds standing at 91% odds for the central bank to keep rates unchanged, and a slim 8% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut.
Euro’s technical outlook: EUR/USD looms around 1.1650, directionless
EUR/USD's neutral bias stays in place as depicted by two technical signals: price action with no clear direction and almost flat short-term daily Simple Moving Averages (SMAs); and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) meandering around its neutral line.
If the EUR/USD climbs above the August 19 high of 1.1692, a move toward 1.1700 is on the cards. Further gains await once cleared, as the July 24 high of 1.1788 emerges as key resistance, followed by 1.1800 and the year-to-date high at 1.1829.
On the flip side, if EUR/USD tumbles below the confluence of the 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 1.1643/29, it could trigger a move toward 1.1600, with the 100-day SMA at 1.1460 as the next downside target.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further weakness not ruled out
AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, coming at shouting distance from the monthly lows near 0.6420 despite the lacklustre pullback in the US Dollar. Investors’ attention should now gyrate to the upcoming gauges of business activity as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.1700
EUR/USD regained some composure and set aside two daily drops in a row on Wednesday, briefly climbing to the 1.1670 zone, where the upside impulse fizzled out. Meanwhile, markets are now looking at the upcoming speech by Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole event, while advanced PMIs on Thursday will also keep the music on.
Gold aims to recover the $3,350 area
Gold now faces some selling presure and drifts lower to the $3,340 region per troy ounce after hitting two-day highs earlier in the day. The knee-jerk in the precious metal comes in response to the recovery attempt of the Greenback, although declining US yields across the curve should limit the metal’s downside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin rebounds, Ethereum eyes channel growth, XRP struggles below key support
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today. Bitcoin resurfaces above the $113,000 level on Wednesday following the 2.89% drop from the previous day.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.