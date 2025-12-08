EUR/USD is trading higher on Monday, but has given away most ot the daily gains, and changes hands at 1.1650 after hitting daily highs, near 1.1675. A moderate improvement in the Eurozone Sentix Investors' confidence had failed to lift the Euro, which is going through an "inside day" as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) remains front and center this week.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell highly likely to show a hawkish stance, pressured by the sticky inflation levels. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), however, is expected to show an unusual amount of dissenters on both sides of the spectrum, which muddies the central bank's path forward.

In the Eurozone, the Sentix investor confidence Index has shown a mild improvement in December, but it remains at negative levels. Earlier in the day, hawkish comments by the European Central Bank's Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel and the positive surprise in the German Industrial Production release provided some support to the common currency.



In the US, the calendar is practically void on Monday. On Tuesday, the weekly ADP Employment Report and the JOLTS Job Openings data are likely to provide further context to the Fed's decision, considering that November's Nonfarm Payrolls report will not be released until next week.

The Euro is on a bullish trend from mid-November lows, buoyed mainly by generalised weakness in the US Dollar. Investors are almost fully pricing a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday and a few more in 2026. Meanwhile, the rest of the world's major central banks, including the ECB, are at the end of this easing cycle.

Futures markets are pricing an 88% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool. The odds for further easing in January are only 24%, which suggests that Chairman Powell might deliver a hawkish message, underscoring the upside risks to inflation.

The Eurozone Sentix Investors Sentiment Index improved in December to -6.2 from -7.4 in November. The index measuring investors' sentiment about the current economic situation rose to -16.5 from -17.5 in the previous month, with the economic expectations showing the largest improvement, to 4.8, from 3.3 in November.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel affirmed earlier on Monday that she feels comfortable with investors' bets that the central bank's next move will be a rate hike, which provided an additional boost to the Euro at the European session opening times.

Later on, German Industrial Production data has endorsed Schnabel's comments. Factory Output grew by 1.8% in October, beating market expectations of a 0.4% contraction and following a 1.1% rise in September. These figures ease concerns about the momentum of the region's leading economy and provide further support to the common currency.

Earlier on Monday, data from China revealed that exports grew 5.9% in November, following an unexpected contraction in October, which shows that the world's second-largest economy is coping well with US tariffs. These figures have boosted market sentiment during the Asian session, adding pressure on the safe-haven USD.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD consolidates gains around 1.1650

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart



EUR/USD's immediate trend is bullish. The pair remains supported by the ascending trendline from November 20 lows, yet with the 1.1680 resistance area holding bulls. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains steady above the 50 level, although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, indicating a mild negative momentum.

Bulls need to breach the December high at 1.1682 to extend their rally towards the October 17 high, near 1.1730, ahead of the October 1 high at 1.1778.



On the downside, immediate support is at the confluence of trendline support, now at 1.1640, and Friday's low at 1.1630. Further down, December 1 and 2 lows around 1.1590 are likely to be retested ahead of the November 26 and 28 lows in the 1.1550-1.1555 area.