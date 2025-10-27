TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD holds firm as Fed and ECB decisions loom

  • The Euro trades steady against the US Dollar as investors await the Fed and ECB policy decisions this week.
  • Markets widely expect the Fed to deliver another 25-basis-point cut, while the ECB is seen holding rates steady.
  • The technical setup continues to favor sellers, with the pair capped below clustered moving averages.
EUR/USD holds firm as Fed and ECB decisions loom
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is treading water against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, as investors stay cautious ahead of this week’s twin central bank decisions from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1639 during the American trading hours, while the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against six major peers, is trading under mild pressure near 98.88.

Traders are positioning defensively as they await policy clues from both sides of the Atlantic. The Fed begins its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday, with markets almost certain the central bank will deliver another 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate cut this week, following September’s so-called “risk-management” move. Expectations for further easing strengthened after softer-than-expected US inflation data last week.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now assign a 96.7% probability of a quarter-point rate cut at the October 29-30 meeting, as officials respond to cooling inflation data and signs of a softening labor market, even though price pressure remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

In contrast, the ECB is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 2.00% for a third consecutive meeting, as policymakers assess recent signs of improvement in Eurozone business activity and stabilizing inflation. Eurozone inflation remains broadly stable around the ECB’s 2% target, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will leave rates unchanged on Thursday.

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD remains confined within a descending channel, with price action subdued ahead of Fed and ECB interest rate decisions this week. The pair trades below key moving averages, as the 21, 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) cluster between 1.1650 and 1.1690, forming a strong resistance zone.

On the downside, support sits near 1.1600, followed by 1.1550, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 47, signaling limited upside momentum. A sustained move above the 50-day SMA near 1.1690 would be needed to shift the short-term bias in favor of the bulls.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%-0.17%0.11%0.00%-0.64%-0.26%0.02%
EUR0.07%-0.07%0.20%0.08%-0.54%-0.19%0.14%
GBP0.17%0.07%0.27%0.16%-0.47%-0.12%0.20%
JPY-0.11%-0.20%-0.27%-0.11%-0.76%-0.36%-0.07%
CAD-0.00%-0.08%-0.16%0.11%-0.64%-0.26%0.06%
AUD0.64%0.54%0.47%0.76%0.64%0.36%0.68%
NZD0.26%0.19%0.12%0.36%0.26%-0.36%0.30%
CHF-0.02%-0.14%-0.20%0.07%-0.06%-0.68%-0.30%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD looks to extend its positive streak at the beginning of the week, trading well above the 1.1600 barrier, although with gains so far capped by the 1.1650 zone. Hopes of progress on the US-China trade front lend legs to the risk-on mood and sponsor the pair’s uptick amid the mild selling bias in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD now loses part of its initial upside impulse and slips back toward the 1.3320 region on Monday. Cable’s knee-jerk comes on the back of some rebound in the Greenback, as investors continue to assess developments on the US-China trade front. Domestically, renewed concerns over the UK budget are expected to keep the quid under scrutiny.

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold remains under heavy selling pressure in quite a negative the start to the week, receding below the $4,000 mark per troy ounce and hitting fresh two-week troughs. Meanwhile, the risk-on sentiment dominates markets, leaving the precious metal struggling to attract demand as optimism grows over a potential US–China trade deal later this week.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers