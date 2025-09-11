The Euro (EUR) is trading heavy under 1.1700 as markets await the ECB’s policy decision, where rates are expected to remain unchanged at 2.00%. With inflation near target and growth broadly in line with forecasts, investors will look to updated projections and Christine Lagarde’s remarks for clues on the policy outlook, BBH FX analysts report.
ECB seen steady at 2.00%, focus shifts to Lagarde’s guidance
"EUR/USD is trading heavy under 1.1700. The ECB is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 2.00% for a third consecutive meeting (1:15pm London, 8:15am New York)."
"Eurozone inflation remains close to the 2% target and real GDP growth is tracking the ECB’s 2025 forecast of 0.9%. Real GDP rose 0.6% q/q and 0.1% q/q in Q1 and Q2, respectively. The ECB’s updated macroeconomic projections and President Christine Lagarde’s post-meeting press conference will be key for policy insights."
"The swaps market price-in 75% odds of a 25bps cut in the next 12 months. In our view, the ECB is well-positioned to keep rates steady for an extended period while the Fed cuts rates. Bottom line: relative monetary policy stance underpins the EUR/USD uptrend."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near fresh 2025 highs
The AUD/USD pair hold on to gains, trading near a fresh 2025 high in the 0.6600 region. US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, fueled speculation of three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts before the year-end.
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
Gold stuck around $3,630 as investors digest US data
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades around $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
XRP price breakout looms following US CPI report
Ripple (XRP) edges closer to a breakout, trading around the critical $3.00 level on Thursday. The release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has triggered a spike in volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision anticipated next week.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.