- EUR/USD edges lower to 1.0575 in Friday’s early European session, down 0.10% on the day.
- Trump tariff threats and rising bets on ECB rate cuts undermine the Euro.
- Investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for November, which is due later on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair weakens to near 1.0575 during the early European session on Friday. Fears mount about US tariffs on European goods, and rising bets of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) weigh on the Euro (EUR) against the Greenback. Later on Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will take center stage.
The shared currency remains on the defensive as traders are worried about the potential tariff policies on all goods coming into the US, which could undermine the Eurozone economy. Furthermore, the ECB is widely expected to cut the interest rate in the final monetary policy meeting of the year. The ECB is anticipated to trim its deposit rate by 25 basis points (bps) on December 12, according to all but two of 75 economists polled by Reuters.
Elsewhere, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he will appoint a new Prime Minister in the coming days whose top priority will be getting a 2025 budget adopted by parliament, per Reuters. Any signs of political uncertainty in France could contribute to the EUR's downside.
Across the pond, the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs at its December policy meeting might drag the Greenback and cap the downside for EUR/USD. The markets are now pricing in a 70.1% chance that the central bank will cut rates by a quarter point at its December 17-18 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day, according to data from the Bank of International Settlements. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP release
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.0600 in the early European morning on Friday. The US Dollar regains poise due to profit-taking and a softer risk tone. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Bitcoin experiences volatility post $100K milestone
Bitcoin rebounds to $97,000 on Friday after a volatile drop to $90,500, following its $100K milestone the day before. Ethereum maintains bullish momentum above key support levels, signaling a potential rally toward $4,000. In contrast, Ripple exhibits bearish tendencies, hinting at further declines.
GBP/USD eases from multi-week high, trades with negative bias below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past three days. BoE Governor predicted four rate cuts in 2025 and weigh on the British Pound. Subdued USD price action could support the pair ahead of the US NFP report.
Gold price sticks to modest gains, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US NFP report
Gold price witnessed an intraday turnaround from over a one-week low touched on Friday. A softer risk tone, geopolitical risks, and trade war fears benefit the safe-haven commodity. Bets for a less dovish Fed cap gains for the XAU/USD ahead of the crucial US NFP report.
What is NFP and how does it affect the Forex market? Premium
NFP is the acronym for the Nonfarm Payrolls report, a compilation of data reflecting the employment situation in the United States (US). It shows the total number of paid workers, excluding those employed by farms, the federal government, private households, and nonprofit organisations.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.