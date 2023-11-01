EUR/USD holds below 1.0560 after ADP and Treasury refunding

- ADP: US private payrolls rose by 113,000 in October, up from 89,000 in September.
- US Yields drop after Treasury refunding announcement; 10-year slides to 4.83%.
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0550 amid a mixed US Dollar ahead of the FOMC decision.
The EUR/USD pair reached a bottom at 1.0540, the lowest level in three days, and bounced to 1.0557 following the release of the ADP employment report and the Treasury refunding announcement. Currently, the pair is hovering around 1.0550, holding onto daily losses as markets await the FOMC decision.
The ADP employment report showed an increase in private payrolls of 113,000 in October, below the market consensus of 150,000 but above the unrevised figure of 89,000 recorded in September. The report did not trigger significant market actions. More US data is due on Wednesday, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT.
The US Treasury Department has released its plan for debt auctions, which includes gradually increasing the size of most auctions from November 2023 to January 2024. Treasury yields declined after the announcement, putting pressure on the US Dollar, particularly against commodity currencies.
The US Dollar Index is still up by 0.10%, primarily due to the decline in EUR/USD. The Euro is underperforming on Wednesday, also falling against the Pound, Swiss Franc, and Yen.
Later in the day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision on monetary policy. No change in interest rates is expected. Following the statement at 18:00 GMT, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference.
US Interest Rate Decision Preview: Federal Reserve expected to stand pat for second consecutive meeting
Levels to watch
Below the daily lows, the next support for EUR/USD emerges at 1.0520, last week's low, followed by 1.0493 (Oct 13 low). The short-term bias is currently tilted to the downside. Immediate resistance can be seen at 1.0565. For a reversal of the negative bias, the Euro would need to rise above the 1.0590 area, surpassing key Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD 4-hour
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0539
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.0576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0573
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.0815
|Daily SMA200
|1.0811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0675
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0695
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0602
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."