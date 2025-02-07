EUR/USD hobbles into another NFP Friday

EUR/USD remains stuck near the 1.0400 handle heading into Friday.

European Retail Sales failed to kickstart Fiber trading.

US NFP jobs data remains the key focus for the trading week.

EUR/USD churned some chart paper on Thursday, testing to the low side but wrapped up the day remaining stubbornly stuck near the 1.0400 handle. Euro bidders were entirely uninspired by Pan-EU Retail Sales figures that came in exactly as expected. Greenback traders treaded water ahead of Friday’s fresh print of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures.

European Retail Sales growth came in at 1.9% YoY in December, matching median market forecasts and gaining slight ground over the revised previous figure of 1.6%. Despite the upswing in annualized figures, MoM Retail Sales actually contracted, printing at -0.2% compared to the previous month’s flat print of 0.0%, which was also revised slightly lower.

Economic data from the US was primarily mid-tier on Thursday, with weekly Initial Jobless Claims rising to 219K for the week ending January 31. Analysts had anticipated a figure of 213K, while the prior week’s number was slightly adjusted to 208K.

A new release of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is set for Friday, with net job additions projected to decrease to 170K for January, compared to December’s figure of 256K. This week will see close scrutiny of revisions to older data. Historically, post-release revisions have tended to show stronger results in 2024, frustrating market participants who hoped to see weaknesses in the US job market that might encourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) to enact further rate cuts.

EUR/USD price forecast

EUR/USD saw some volatility on Thursday during the early hours, but ended the day down a scant 0.2% as price action remains stuck to the 1.0400 handle. Bids remain capped by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0440. Fiber managed to eke out a bullish recovery after the early week’s plunge toward the 1.0200 handle, but topside momentum remains limited.

EUR/USD daily chart