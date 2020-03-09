EUR/USD continues to draw bids on risk aversion.

Markets are a sea of red on oil price sell-off and virus fears.

EUR/USD continues to find bids and gain altitude amid broad-based risk aversion in the financial markets.

The currency pair jumped to 1.1396 early Monday to hit the highest level since June 2019 and was last seen trading in green near 1.1380, having ended the last three straight weeks on a positive note.

The financial markets are a sea of red this Monday, with oil benchmarks reporting a 22 percent slide. Meanwhile, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 4.5% drop and the US 10-year yield has dropped to record lows below 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia slashed its export oil prices over the weekend in what is likely to be the start of a price war aimed at Russia, according to The New York Times. Russia on Friday to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a large production cut.

The sell-off in oil has bolstered the risk-off tone already prevalent in markets due to coronavirus fears. The virus continues to spread outside China, notably in Italy and South Korea, at a faster rate. As per Washington Post, some White House officials are worried that the number of confirmed cases in the US would double or more in the next 48 hours.

So, the anti-risk environment is likely to persist, keeping the EUR better bid. The common currency bottomed out below 1.08 on Feb. 20 and has rallied by over 500 pips ever since, establishing itself as a safe-haven currency.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1384 Today Daily Change 0.0078 Today Daily Change % 0.69 Today daily open 1.1306 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0955 Daily SMA50 1.1039 Daily SMA100 1.1062 Daily SMA200 1.1101 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1355 Previous Daily Low 1.1212 Previous Weekly High 1.1355 Previous Weekly Low 1.1027 Previous Monthly High 1.1089 Previous Monthly Low 1.0778 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.13 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1266 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1227 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1148 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1084 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.137 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1434 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1513



