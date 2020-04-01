EUR/USD hits fresh six-day lows, holds above 1.0900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/USD spiked lower to 1.0900 and rose back to the recent range. 
  • DXY consolidates gains above 99.50, Wall Street indexes down 4%. 

The EUR/USD fell to 1.0900, hitting the lowest level since last Thursday. Afterwards, it rebounded rising back to the 1.0945/1.0915 range. Near the end of the session, it is testing the lower limit of the range, holding a bearish bias. 

The euro is about to post the third daily decline in a row versus the US dollar as it continues to retreat from the two-week high it reached on Friday near 1.1150. A stronger US dollar was the key driver on Wednesday of the 100-pips decline. 

The greenback benefited from risk aversion. The DXY rose to 99.70 and it is up 0.65%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling 4.03% and the Nasdaq 4.15%. Volatility remains at extreme levels across financial markets. 

Data form the US was ignored by market participants. The ADP employment report and March manufacturing numbers looked liked old data. Market participants focus on the very short-term and the outlook. On Thursday, jobless claims data is due. Last week, initial claims jumped from near 220K to more than three million. A bigger number is expected. The official March employment report is due on Friday, but considering the data takes into account what happened until mid-March, it could be a non-event. 

Technical levels 

The EUR/USD continues to move with a bearish bias. Below 1.0915 it will likely rechallenge the 1.0900 area. A break lower would target 1.0880; the next support comes at 1.0850. On the upside, the short-term resistance stands at 1.0945/50 (upper limit of the current range) followed by 1.1000/10 (horizontal level and downtrend line from March 27 high). 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.092
Today Daily Change -0.0113
Today Daily Change % -1.02
Today daily open 1.1033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.0998
Daily SMA100 1.105
Daily SMA200 1.1079
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1055
Previous Daily Low 1.0927
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1006
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0955
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0827
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

