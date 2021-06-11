EUR/USD hits four-week lows under 1.2100 as the US dollar strengthens

- US dollar jumps across the board amid higher yields and a reversal in stocks.
- EUR/USD about to post lowest weekly close since mid-April.
The EUR/USD dropped further and reached at 1.2099, the lowest level since May 14. So far it is holding above 1.2100 but remains under pressure as the US dollar extends gains across the board.
The DXY jumped to 90.50 after trading under 90.00 hours ago. At the same time, the 10-year yield rebounded from monthly lows to 1.46%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.11% and the Nasdaq is flat.
Economic data released on Friday showed an increase above expectation in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to 86.4 in June from 82.9. Market participants appear to be positioning ahead of the weekend and next week’s Fed meeting.
Bearish signs?
Form a technical perspective the area around 1.2100is a key support in EUR/USD. A consolidation below would leave the euro vulnerable to more losses. The next support stands at 1.2060 followed by 1.2040. If it manages to defend the 1.2100 area it could rebound. Now 1.2150 is the immediate strong resistance followed by 1.2175.
Short-term technical indicators favor the downside while the lowest close since April in the weekly chart also suggests that an extension of the bearish correction is on the cards, particular if it drops under 1.2100.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2103
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
