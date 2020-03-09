EUR/USD hits 14-month high as entire US yield curve drops below 1%

- EUR/USD hits multi-month highs as risk-off puts a haven bid under the common currency.
- Oil prices crashed in Asia on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war.
- The entire US treasury yield curve now offers less than 1% yield.
EUR/USD jumped to 14-month highs in Asia as heightened risk aversion strengthened the demand for treasuries and pushed the entire yield curve below 1%.
The currency pair rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion.
As a result, the demand for anti-risk assets surged pushing the US yields lower and the EUR and other safe havens like JPY, CHF, and gold higher.
The 10-year US yield fell to new record lows below 0.5% and the 30-year yield declined to lifetime lows below 1%.
Notably, the entire yield curve from the one-month bill to a 30-year note is now offering a below-1% yield. The Fed funds futures are now pricing a 75 basis point rate cut next week.
As a result, the dollar could continue to trade under pressure in Europe. The EUR, however, may find offers if the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers try to calm market nerves by expressing readiness to provide more monetary stimulus.
On the data front, the German Industrial Production and the Current Account data are scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT followed by the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence at 09:30 GMT. The US data docket is light.
At press time, the spot is trading at 1.1417, representing a 1.17% gain on the day.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1417
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|1.1306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0955
|Daily SMA50
|1.1039
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1355
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.137
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month high as entire US yield curve drops below 1%
EUR/USD rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion. Risk-off strengthened the demand for treasuries and pushed the entire yield curve below 1%.
USD/JPY bounces from flash crash low of 101.59, not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY saw a flash crash to a multi-year low of 101.59, as the risk-off sentiment intensified amid coronavirus risks and oil price plunge. The spot is attempting recovery above 102.00 but the further upside remains elusive amid a rout in the global equities and Treasury yields.
WTI dips briefly below $28 on Saudi price war, sheds over 30%
The selling interest in the US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) remains unabated on this Black Monday, as the rates briefly dip below the 28 handle, in a sell-off that gathered pace on a breach of $30 mark - the psychological level.
Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath
Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices reverse ahead of the European open on Monday. Gold's latest rally could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the recent declines may be due to the global policymakers’ readiness to counter coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.