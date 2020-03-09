EUR/USD hits 14-month high as entire US yield curve drops below 1%

EUR/USD hits multi-month highs as risk-off puts a haven bid under the common currency.

Oil prices crashed in Asia on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war.

The entire US treasury yield curve now offers less than 1% yield.

EUR/USD jumped to 14-month highs in Asia as heightened risk aversion strengthened the demand for treasuries and pushed the entire yield curve below 1%.

The currency pair rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion.

As a result, the demand for anti-risk assets surged pushing the US yields lower and the EUR and other safe havens like JPY, CHF, and gold higher.

The 10-year US yield fell to new record lows below 0.5% and the 30-year yield declined to lifetime lows below 1%.

Notably, the entire yield curve from the one-month bill to a 30-year note is now offering a below-1% yield. The Fed funds futures are now pricing a 75 basis point rate cut next week.

As a result, the dollar could continue to trade under pressure in Europe. The EUR, however, may find offers if the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers try to calm market nerves by expressing readiness to provide more monetary stimulus.

On the data front, the German Industrial Production and the Current Account data are scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT followed by the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence at 09:30 GMT. The US data docket is light.

At press time, the spot is trading at 1.1417, representing a 1.17% gain on the day.

Technical levels