EUR/USD hits 14-month high as entire US yield curve drops below 1%

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD hits multi-month highs as risk-off puts a haven bid under the common currency. 
  • Oil prices crashed in Asia on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war. 
  • The entire US treasury yield curve now offers less than 1% yield. 

EUR/USD jumped to 14-month highs in Asia as heightened risk aversion strengthened the demand for treasuries and pushed the entire yield curve below 1%. 

The currency pair rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion. 

As a result, the demand for anti-risk assets surged pushing the US yields lower and the EUR and other safe havens like JPY, CHF, and gold higher. 

The 10-year US yield fell to new record lows below 0.5% and the 30-year yield declined to lifetime lows below 1%. 

Notably, the entire yield curve from the one-month bill to a 30-year note is now offering a below-1% yield. The Fed funds futures are now pricing a 75 basis point rate cut next week. 

As a result, the dollar could continue to trade under pressure in Europe. The EUR, however, may find offers if the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers try to calm market nerves by expressing readiness to provide more monetary stimulus. 

On the data front, the German Industrial Production and the Current Account data are scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT followed by the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence at 09:30 GMT. The US data docket is light. 

At press time, the spot is trading at 1.1417, representing a 1.17% gain on the day. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1417
Today Daily Change 0.0111
Today Daily Change % 0.98
Today daily open 1.1306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0955
Daily SMA50 1.1039
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1355
Previous Daily Low 1.1212
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.137
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1434
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

