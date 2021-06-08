EUR/USD has been advancing as concerns about US inflation have subsided. Further gains? German optimism, ECB speculation and uptrend support point higher, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Europe is now benefitting from a steady recovery that supports the common currency
“Germany's ZEW institution is set to release its Business Climate survey figures for June, and additional increases are on the cards. The EU eased travel restrictions on Monday en route to using the "green passport" next month. COVID-19 cases continue falling sharply across the old continent.”
“Tensions are mounting toward the ECB's decision on Thursday, where the Frankfurt-based institution is set to acknowledge the recovery but without pressing on the brakes. Refraining from tapering should keep the mood upbeat.”
“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that an increase in interest rates would be a ‘plus’ for the US economy and the Fed. The central bank and markets are awaiting Thursday's release of fresh Consumer Price Index figures. Any figure above 5% could spook markets and boost the dollar, but the dollar will likely remain pressured on Tuesday.”
“Resistance awaits at the round level of 1.22, which held the pair back on Monday. It is then followed by 1.2255 and 1.2266 – the latter being the high point in May.”
“Some support awaits at 1.2160, which provided support last week, followed by 1.2145, a stepping tone on the way up, the last defense before 1.21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
