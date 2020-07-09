EUR/USD guns for the 1.1422 June high – Commerzbank

At press time, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1355, representing a 0.23% gain on the day, after reaching the 1.1370 level. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the world’s most popular currency pair to test the June peak at 1.1422 and the 1.1495 March high where EUR/USD should be capped initially.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD is heading for the June peak at 1.1422. This will remain the case while the cross remains above the two month support line at 1.1257 and, more importantly, above the 1.1168 June 22 low. This, together with the March high at 1.1495, represents quite formidable resistance which we would expect to cap at first.”
“A break higher is eventually favoured and would target the 2019 high at 1.1570, then 1.1815/22, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move down from the 2018 peak and the September 2018 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
