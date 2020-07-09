EUR/USD guns for the 1.1422 June high – Commerzbank

At press time, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1355, representing a 0.23% gain on the day, after reaching the 1.1370 level. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the world’s most popular currency pair to test the June peak at 1.1422 and the 1.1495 March high where EUR/USD should be capped initially.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD is heading for the June peak at 1.1422. This will remain the case while the cross remains above the two month support line at 1.1257 and, more importantly, above the 1.1168 June 22 low. This, together with the March high at 1.1495, represents quite formidable resistance which we would expect to cap at first.”

“A break higher is eventually favoured and would target the 2019 high at 1.1570, then 1.1815/22, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move down from the 2018 peak and the September 2018 high.”