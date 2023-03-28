EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0800 as easing bank, inflation fears weigh on US Dollar

- EUR/USD grinds near intraday top while keeping the week-start recovery.
- US Dollar remains pressured as recently softer data, policymakers’ comments underpin risk-on mood.
- Comparatively upbeat EU catalysts, versus the US factors, also keep Euro buyers hopeful.
- ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed for intraday directions.
EUR/USD bulls take a breather around the intraday high of near 1.0815 as traders seek more clues to extend the two-day run-up during early Tuesday. It’s worth noting that the comparatively upbeat catalysts from Eurozone versus the US joined the risk-on mood to underpin the Euro pair’s latest run-up.
Recently, US Treasury Department said that the US will keep using tools to prevent banking contagion as needed. Before that, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr showed readiness to tame the banking crisis while signaling ease in the inflation woes.
On the other hand, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos, Gediminas Šimkus, Isabel Schnabel and Mario Centeno were the latest officials who tried to convince markets of easing recession fears in the bloc, as well as hopes of overcoming the banking crisis. It’s worth noting, however, the Fed policymakers appeared slightly less hawkish than their ECB counterparts in the latest commentaries and hence allowed the EUR/USD bulls to rise further. Furthermore, Monday’s downbeat US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for March contrasted with Germany’s strong IFO data for the said month to offer additional strength to the EUR/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, the geopolitical fears surrounding China and Russia challenge the market’s upbeat sentiment, as well as the EUR/USD bulls. That said, talks about China’s failure to keep the pace of growth promised, as well as Russia’s alleged readiness to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. On the same line are the latest comments from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un who recently stated, per KCNA news, “(They) should be fully ready to use nuclear weapons at any time.” Recently, Russia was said to have test-fired antiship missile in the Sea of Japan.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 4,010 during the four-day uptrend whereas the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined after snapping a three-day downtrend on Monday. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year and two-year Treasury yields grind higher around 3.53% and 3.93% by the press time. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day to 102.65, down 0.21% intraday by the press time.
Looking forward, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence for March, as well as the second-tier housing and activity data, can direct intraday moves of the EUR/USD pair. However, major attention will be given to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech and inflation clues for clear directions, which in turn highlights today’s statements from ECB’s Lagarde and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) details for Germany and Europe, up for publishing on Thursday and Friday. Also important is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index.
Also read: US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bulls justify the previous bounce off the 50-DMA, around 1.0735 by the press time, while aiming a two-month-old horizontal resistance around 1.0930.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0815
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.0798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0676
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0623
|Daily SMA200
|1.0335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0745
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores dismal Aussie Retail Sales to approach 0.6700 ahead of RBA’s Ellis
AUD/USD fails to justify softer Australia Retail Sales growth, amid firmer sentiment, as it heads higher toward 0.6700 early Tuesday. The pair cheers the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the key Aussie and US data. RBA's Ellis speech awaited.
USD/JPY drops heavily below 131.00 as USD falls on easing banking fears
USD/JPY has witnessed an intense sell-off after failing to sustain above 131.50 in the Asian session. The pair is tracking an extended correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid fading US banking jitters.The Yen is supported by additional fiscal support from Japan.
Gold rebound appears elusive amid firmer United States Treasury yields
Gold grinds higher around $1,960 as it snaps a two-day downtrend during early Tuesday, despite upbeat United States Treasury bond yields and sluggish US Dollar. The XAU/USD traders seem to portray the month-end positioning ahead of the key US data while struggling to justify the risk-on mood.
Binance CEO calls CFTC suit “disappointing” as district court halts Voyager $1 billion sale to Binance.US
Voyager’s deal with Binance’s United States entity, Binance.US, faced another hurdle on March 27, the same day that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) went after the crypto exchange.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.