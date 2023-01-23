- EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from multi-day high.
- ECB hawks propelled prices in absence of Fed talks, softer US data adds to the US Dollar weakness.
- Preliminary readings of January month PMIs for Germany, Eurozone and US will be eyed for intraday directions.
EUR/USD stays firmer around 1.0870, despite late Monday’s retreat from a multi-day high, as the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks favor the pair buyers ahead of the key monthly activity data for the bloc, as well as for the US. Adding strength to the major currency pair’s upside momentum were the downbeat US statistics and market’s cautious optimism amid an absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speech due to the pre-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) blackout period.
ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments suggesting further rate hikes to tame inflation were the latest to favor the EUR/USD bulls. However, major attention was given to ECB Governing Council Member Peter Kazimir who said, “I am convinced that we need to deliver two more hikes by 50 basis points." The idea of 50 bps rate hike was something that many policymakers have refrained in recent days.
On the other hand, softer prints of the US Conference Board’s Leading Index for December, to -1.0% versus -0.7% expected and -1. 1% prior, added weakness into the US Dollar.
It should be noted that an absence of Chinese players due to the Lunar New Year Holidays and receding fears of the strong recession in 2023 also seemed to have improved the market’s mood and favored the EUR/USD bulls.
Moving on, the EUR/USD buyers are likely to keep the reins amid cautious optimism and hawkish ECB commentary. However, the first readings of January’s activity data for Germany, the Eurozone and the US will be crucial for immediate directions. As per the forecasts, the S&P Global PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone are likely to improve while the US numbers may ease during the stated month and hence the pair buyers may witness additional support from the scheduled activity numbers.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD is well-set to visit the 1.1000 round figure unless declining below the 1.0765 level comprising the last weekly low.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0872
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0711
|Daily SMA50
|1.0571
|Daily SMA100
|1.0232
|Daily SMA200
|1.031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0859
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls take charge on hawkish ECB commentary
EUR/USD has been trading near a 9-month high for the best part of the start of the week as the market's bank on rate hikes from the European Central Bank at the same time that they start to price a less aggressive Federal Reserve. EUR/USD vaulted the prior higher and scored a fresh bull cycle high of 1.0927.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920 Premium
Risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar partially offset the impact of higher US yields and the sharp decline in Silver price, keeping XAU/USD firmly above $1,900 on Monday. The bright metal found support at $1,910 a troy ounce and rebounded to the $1,920 zone.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.